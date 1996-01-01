-
Your CBS Sports Network announcers for Gonzaga at Santa Clara
Well, the TV coverage will be a little different this week. CBS Sports Network will be showing a WCC doubleheader on Thursday night. Game one is Pepperdine at BYU (5:30pm PT). Game two, of course, is Gonzaga at Santa Clara. Our announcers will be:
Play by Play: Carter Blackburn
Color Analyst: Pete (the red head) Gillen
Sideline Reporter: John Schriffen
I have to say that Gillen is not my favorite analyst. He tends to be a bit of a BCS homer at times. But there are far worse...
.
If you watch CBS Sports Network very much, they are showing a hell of a ball game tonight at 6pm. #4 and unbeaten San Diego State at New Mexico.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules