Thread: Article in the Spokesman about Ryan Woolridge

“We have a high standard for point guards and we’ve had some great ones,” assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He’s in that group with the way he’s performed and what he’s meant. I don’t know where we’d be without him but thank goodness we don’t have to think about that.”It required fortuitous timing, something that had been a bit elusive until that point in Woolridge’s career. Name an obstacle and Woolridge has probably faced it, which helps explain why he admittedly plays with a chip on his shoulder on a windy, unpredictable path from his hometown of Mansfield, Texas, to Spokane.