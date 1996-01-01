Thread: Article in the Spokesman about Ryan Woolridge

Ryan Woolridge's story is certainly a great one. It's the kind of story that I think most people like to read and are moved by. I really like what Tommy Lloyd said about him, that he has become one of the best point guards that Gonzaga has ever had. In the beginning of the year I never felt that way, but Ryan has grown on me more and more every week. Now I love to look for him, watch him and all the great plays that he makes. In a way he's an engine that makes this offense and defense work the way it does. He uses his speed in a way Meech never could. Ryan is an excellent passer. Sometimes I feel like he like eight eyes because he seems to be able to see the whole court all the time, and opponents never quite know what he's going to do.
