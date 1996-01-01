Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Article in the Spokesman about Ryan Woolridge

  1. Yesterday, 08:14 PM #1
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    1,981

    Default Article in the Spokesman about Ryan Woolridge

    Nice article by Jim Meehan this evening about Ryan:

    We have a high standard for point guards and weve had some great ones, assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. Hes in that group with the way hes performed and what hes meant. I dont know where wed be without him but thank goodness we dont have to think about that.

    It required fortuitous timing, something that had been a bit elusive until that point in Woolridges career. Name an obstacle and Woolridge has probably faced it, which helps explain why he admittedly plays with a chip on his shoulder on a windy, unpredictable path from his hometown of Mansfield, Texas, to Spokane.
    Last edited by CDC84; Today at 09:08 AM.
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:37 PM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,450

    Default

    Loved this segment in the article:

    “I don’t think I’ve changed a lot,” he said. “I just feel like I’ve gained a lot more confidence in myself playing for coach Few.”

    His defensive acumen comes from his dad.

    “He literally programmed me to play like this growing up,” Woolridge said. “He always taught me to never back down from anybody and don’t give anybody a reason to doubt me, which people did all the time.”

    The number of doubters continues to shrink as Woolridge impacts games in multiple ways.

    “More and more teams at the next level are starting to inquire about him,” Lloyd said. “What he’s meant to us … he’s a winner, that’s a great way to describe him.”
    Thanks for the link, Radbooks. Good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:41 AM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,623

    Default

    “Teams at the next level”... NBA draft stock rising? Europe is calling? He has the quickness and toughness to make it. His shooting has been serviceable.... Interesting comment from Coach Lloyd.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:30 AM #4
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,924

    Default

    Ryan Woolridge's story is certainly a great one. It's the kind of story that I think most people like to read and are moved by. I really like what Tommy Lloyd said about him, that he has become one of the best point guards that Gonzaga has ever had. In the beginning of the year I never felt that way, but Ryan has grown on me more and more every week. Now I love to look for him, watch him and all the great plays that he makes. In a way he's an engine that makes this offense and defense work the way it does. He uses his speed in a way Meech never could. Ryan is an excellent passer. Sometimes I feel like he like eight eyes because he seems to be able to see the whole court all the time, and opponents never quite know what he's going to do.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:11 AM #5
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,182

    Default

    He's the unsung hero on this year's team. He doesn't have "wow me" stats. I know Joel sticks out the most because of the incredible transformation that took place this past offseason, but Woolridge really is one of the few GU point guards where I feel very good with the ball in his hands in late game situations. I just wish he could hit his foul shots better. I really don't see anything in his form that explains his poor %.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:23 AM #6
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,626

    Default

    One of the best things I like regarding GUs program is what Ryan says here .....
    I really believed coach (Mark) Few was going to develop me, which is what hes doing right now, Woolridge said. I watched Gonzaga every year and once I took the visit and had a conversation face-to-face I knew he was a good guy and a straight shooter.
    Its great to see athletes develop at GU that may not get as much of a chance to do so elsewhere. GUs success rate in finding candidates for such has grown and the reputation for development is now well known. I believe pro scouts looking at GU factor in not just an athletes skills/performance but also their work ethics and quality of character. The development an athlete gets at GU goes beyond physical.
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:24 AM #7
    zag67
    zag67 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    2,736

    Default

    Great story and super facts about him. Go Ryan. Love your game. You Amond, and Ayayi play great together
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules