Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Article in the Spokesman about Ryan

  1. Today, 08:14 PM #1
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    1,981

    Default Article in the Spokesman about Ryan

    Nice article by Jim Meehan this evening about Ryan:

    We have a high standard for point guards and weve had some great ones, assistant coach Tommy Lloyd said. Hes in that group with the way hes performed and what hes meant. I dont know where wed be without him but thank goodness we dont have to think about that.

    It required fortuitous timing, something that had been a bit elusive until that point in Woolridges career. Name an obstacle and Woolridge has probably faced it, which helps explain why he admittedly plays with a chip on his shoulder on a windy, unpredictable path from his hometown of Mansfield, Texas, to Spokane.
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,447

    Default

    Loved this segment in the article:

    “I don’t think I’ve changed a lot,” he said. “I just feel like I’ve gained a lot more confidence in myself playing for coach Few.”

    His defensive acumen comes from his dad.

    “He literally programmed me to play like this growing up,” Woolridge said. “He always taught me to never back down from anybody and don’t give anybody a reason to doubt me, which people did all the time.”

    The number of doubters continues to shrink as Woolridge impacts games in multiple ways.

    “More and more teams at the next level are starting to inquire about him,” Lloyd said. “What he’s meant to us … he’s a winner, that’s a great way to describe him.”
    Thanks for the link, Radbooks. Good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules