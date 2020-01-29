-
Other Games - Wednesday - 01. 29. 20
Iowa State is 7-3 at home. . .are they tough enough to knock off Baylor ? They are 1 -5 against ranked teams this season.
New Mexico has a 13 -0 home record. That unblemished record will be tested against the 21 - 0 Aztecs. Predict a court storming if the Lobos can pull it off. . .
Texas Tech has a shot at a "signature win" in Lubbock vs. #12 Mountaineers. Some good games on tap tonight.
Top 25
DePaul @ #10 Seton Hall . 3:30 . FS1
Vanderbilt @ #13 Kentucky . 3:30 . SECN
Northwestern @ #14 Michigan State . 3:30 . BTN
#7 Dayton @ Duquesne . 4:00 . CBSSN
#21 Houston @ East Carolina . 4:00 . ESPN3
Alabama @ #22 LSU . 4:00 . ESPN2
Temple @ UConn . 4:00 . ESPNews
#12 West Virginia @ Texas Tech . 5:00 . ESPN+
Indiana @ #24 Penn State . 5:30 . BTN
Marquette @ Xavier . 5:30 . FS1
#1 Baylor @ Iowa State . 6:00 . ESPNU
#4 San Diego State @ New Mexico . 6:00 . CBSSN
#6 Louisville @ Boston College . 6:00 . ACCN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00129/group/50
