#12/11 Gonzaga Hosts San Diego Thursday

- Gonzaga extended its program-record start with a 78-52 romp of Loyola Marymount on Saturday, improving to 20-1 overall on the season.- With the win, Gonzaga became the first team in the nation to reach 20 wins. Since Saturday, both Louisville (20-1) and Florida Gulf Coast (20-2) have reached the 20-win mark.- Gonzaga will look to improve to 21-1 overall on the season Thursday against San Diego. With a win, Gonzaga will extend its program-record start; previously, Gonzaga's best start was 16-1, a record the Bulldogs set during the 2018-19 season.- GU is currently on an 18-game win streak, the longest win streak in the nation, and it also sets a new mark for the longest win streak under Lisa Fortier, breaking her previous mark of 16-straight victories (12/20/14-2/21/15). The Bulldogs' longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.- Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU moved up one spot in the Associated Press poll to No. 12 while holding steady at No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. It's the highest ranking for the Zags this season, and it ties the highest ranking ever. Previously, GU reached its highest ranking in history during the 2018-19 season at No. 12/11.- Thursday will mark the 10th time that Gonzaga has played on Jan. 30. The Bulldogs carry a 4-5 overall mark on the date. It will also mark the second time in program history that the Zags have faced San Diego on Jan. 30. Previously, GU defeated the Toreros 67-58 in San Diego on Jan. 30, 2003.- Gonzaga currently ranks second in the nation in percent attendance capacity. The Zags average 93.57 percent capacity; that's an average of 5,614 fans that fill McCarthey Athletic Center every game.- The Bulldogs also rank inside the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 52.0 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank sixth in the nation.- Gonzaga is also among the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. At 40.5 percent shooting from long range, Gonzaga ranks fourth in the nation. Four players shoot over 40 percent from long range, led by Jill Townsend at 48.3 percent, while eight total Zags shoot at least 33.0 percent from beyond-the-arc.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.- San Diego returns four starters and 12 letter winners from last season's squad that finished with a 9-21 overall mark and a 2-16 record in conference play.- USD has already tripled its win count in WCC play, as the Toreros are 6-3 through the first nine games. Overall, USD carries a 12-8 record this season.- As a team, San Diego averages 61.2 points per game shooting 36.7 percent from the floor and 27.2 percent from long range. USD's 61.2 scoring offense ranks last in the WCC, but defensively the Toreros hold their opponents to 57.8 points per game to rank third in the WCC.- Two players average double-figures for the Toreros, led by Myah Pace with an even 12.0 points per game while Madison Pollock adds 11.2. Jordyn Edwards is close behind at 9.1 points per contest.- The Toreros add 35.9 rebounds per game with a+3.9 rebounding margin to go along with 13.7 assists per game, 10.5 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game.- Patricia Brossman leads USD in rebounding, hauling in an average of 6.8 per contest. Pollock is close behind with 6.3 rebounds per game while Pace adds 5.4.- In the last meeting, Gonzaga committed a season-high 23 turnovers in a 57-42 victory at San Diego on Jan. 4. The Zags finished with three players in double figures, led by 13 points, seven assists and five boards from Jessie Loera. GU dominated the glass with a 40-17 advantage while limiting the Toreros to 34.6 percent shooting.- Since facing Gonzaga on Jan. 4, San Diego has won four of its last five games and is currently on a four-game win streak. The Toreros fell 52-36 at BYU on Jan. 11 but picked up wins at Saint Mary's (72-54), at Pacific (66-64) against Santa Clara (50-47) and against San Francisco (54-50).With her third assist of the night against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 25, Jessie Loera moved into fifth all-time in career assists, surpassing Jasmine Redmon (400, 2010-14). Loera now has 403 career assists and is 27 assists shy of surpassing Amy Simpson (439, 1982-86) for fourth place. Loera currently ranks 16th nationally in assists with 108 on the season and 36th nationally in assists per game with 5.1.