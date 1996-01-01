He is Gonzaga’s longest tenured president, 1974-1996, and its first and only chancellor, 1996-2016. He served the University for 42 years. He oversaw a $72 million capital campaign resulting in construction of new or vastly renovated buildings for the schools of Business Administration, Education and Engineering, as well as Martin Centre for Athletics, Foley Center, Jundt Art Center and Museum and Dussault and Burch student residences. His passion for securing the University’s future was evident in his penchant to grow the endowment fund from $1 million in 1974 to $60 million in 1996. Enrollment grew more than 50%, as did the University’s reputation, earning top 10 ratings in U.S. News & World Report’s Regional Rankings in its annual Best College’s publication.