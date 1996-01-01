Thread: New brackets are out 01/28/20

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Zags slide down to the third #1 seed. Still in the West Region. San Diego St is the fourth #1 seed. They're in the East Region.Baylor gets the first #1 seed, and Kansas the second. lundardi has West Virginia as the second seed in the West. Seton Hal the second seed in the East, Florida St the second seed in the Mid West and Louisville in the South.



My take. I believe that San Diego should be the second seed in the West. There's no reason to send them to the East Region. I just don't think that that would be fair to them. Plus I'd love to see them play Gonzaga in LA. Let's really see who's the best in the West. I'd place Dayton as the number one seed in the East with West Virginia as the two. I think West Virginia is going to be really tough. Lunardi has them as the two in the West, which is a really long ways to send them. Right now I believe they deserve to play closer to home, as in the East Region. Oregon is the third seed in the West which I agree with. Let them play Oregon and then Gonzaga play the winner of that game, and then we would know who is the best in the West.



Go Zags!!!