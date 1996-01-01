Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: New brackets are out 01/28/20

  1. Today, 10:00 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,917

    Default New brackets are out 01/28/20

    Zags slide down to the third #1 seed. Still in the West Region. San Diego St is the fourth #1 seed. They're in the East Region.Baylor gets the first #1 seed, and Kansas the second. lundardi has West Virginia as the second seed in the West. Seton Hal the second seed in the East, Florida St the second seed in the Mid West and Louisville in the South.

    My take. I believe that San Diego should be the second seed in the West. There's no reason to send them to the East Region. I just don't think that that would be fair to them. Plus I'd love to see them play Gonzaga in LA. Let's really see who's the best in the West. I'd place Dayton as the number one seed in the East with West Virginia as the two. I think West Virginia is going to be really tough. Lunardi has them as the two in the West, which is a really long ways to send them. Right now I believe they deserve to play closer to home, as in the East Region. Oregon is the third seed in the West which I agree with. Let them play Oregon and then Gonzaga play the winner of that game, and then we would know who is the best in the West.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:21 AM #2
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,664

    Smile

    http://www.espn.com/mens-college-bas...l/bracketology







    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:42 AM #3
    VaBeachZAG
    VaBeachZAG is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    932

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Zags slide down to the third #1 seed. Still in the West Region. San Diego St is the fourth #1 seed. They're in the East Region.Baylor gets the first #1 seed, and Kansas the second. lundardi has West Virginia as the second seed in the West. Seton Hal the second seed in the East, Florida St the second seed in the Mid West and Louisville in the South.

    My take. I believe that San Diego should be the second seed in the West. There's no reason to send them to the East Region. I just don't think that that would be fair to them. Plus I'd love to see them play Gonzaga in LA. Let's really see who's the best in the West. I'd place Dayton as the number one seed in the East with West Virginia as the two. I think West Virginia is going to be really tough. Lunardi has them as the two in the West, which is a really long ways to send them. Right now I believe they deserve to play closer to home, as in the East Region. Oregon is the third seed in the West which I agree with. Let them play Oregon and then Gonzaga play the winner of that game, and then we would know who is the best in the West.

    Go Zags!!!
    How is this as an irony of all ironies, the Zags play their way into a tournament one seed BUT do not get to play in the Spokane region. Baylor has jumped the Zags, in this instance Kansas has jumped the Zags, is it only a matter of time before SDU jumps the Zags? If this were to happen it would be the Zags, not SDU, sent packing to the East coast! Everyone seems to think SDU is likely to run the table, so SDU becoming the third one seed is not out of the question.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:47 AM #4
    Grand Valley Zag
    Grand Valley Zag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Fat City
    Posts
    223

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by VaBeachZAG View Post
    How is this as an irony of all ironies, the Zags play their way into a tournament one seed BUT do not get to play in the Spokane region. Baylor has jumped the Zags, in this instance Kansas has jumped the Zags, is it only a matter of time before SDU jumps the Zags? If this were to happen it would be the Zags, not SDU, sent packing to the East coast! Everyone seems to think SDU is likely to run the table, so SDU becoming the third one seed is not out of the question.
    Spokane is the first week, so I'm pretty sure we're in Spokane either way.

    If SDSU ends up the #1 in the west, I'd rather we get the #2 and stay in L.A. than be the #1 somewhere else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:03 AM #5
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,917

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Grand Valley Zag View Post
    Spokane is the first week, so I'm pretty sure we're in Spokane either way.

    If SDSU ends up the #1 in the west, I'd rather we get the #2 and stay in L.A. than be the #1 somewhere else.
    I agree.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:22 AM #6
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,383

    Default

    Coupla thoughts.....

    Zags SOS is falling like a stone as UW, AZ, UNC implode. Could cost a 1 seed unless (and perhaps even if) we run the table. Root for the top of the WCC to win out so we have some Q1 and Q2 wins on our resume

    Also-Michigan lurks in the R32 as 9 seed in this version. Probably won't happen but that's a tough out

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:26 AM #7
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,615

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by VaBeachZAG View Post
    How is this as an irony of all ironies, the Zags play their way into a tournament one seed BUT do not get to play in the Spokane region. Baylor has jumped the Zags, in this instance Kansas has jumped the Zags, is it only a matter of time before SDU jumps the Zags? If this were to happen it would be the Zags, not SDU, sent packing to the East coast! Everyone seems to think SDU is likely to run the table, so SDU becoming the third one seed is not out of the question.
    Is this true? (I am asking, not telling). I thought based on this type of conversation in the past that protected seeds were sent close to home in the early rounds. If this is the case, it makes sense to me that SD St is in Sacramento and GU is in Spokane early in this mock bracket.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules