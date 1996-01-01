Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: End of the Zags 2020 season, who stays, who goes?

  1. Today, 09:56 AM #1
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default End of the Zags 2020 season, who stays, who goes?

    Seeing as how the season is roughly half over, I'm sure all of us here have seen the players play and have evaluated their talent. So my question is, who is leaving the program after we play our last game?

    Obviously Tillie, Gilder, and Woolridge are leaving; they are seniors. But I think the rest of the crew is sticking around. Other than Tils, I am not seeing any Gonzaga names on any mock NBA draft for 2020.

    Ayayi is a great talent, but he needs to put on weight if he hopes to compete in the NBA. Corey has a great outside shot, but he is in a great position to be the team leader next season. And Petrol, I just think he is still too raw and could benefit greatly from another year of college ball.

    Thoughts?
  2. Today, 10:10 AM #2
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Ayayi is projected to be a late first-rounder. He's gone.
  3. Today, 10:22 AM #3
    YankMyZAG
    I think petrusev is going to go also.
  4. Today, 10:28 AM #4
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    Both should stay and I think they will, they've got so much to improve on. Petrusev in particular will not survive in the NBA with his current level of defense.

    I think Ayayi should come back and show he can be the number one offensive option on a great team. He's a guy that I believe still has loads of potential that he has yet to realize.
  5. Today, 10:38 AM #5
    CB4
    At the beginning of the year, I thought at least two of the following would be first round picks: Watson, Petrusev and Ballo. I thought Tillie would be a second round pick.

    Now, I'd put my money on Ayayi and Tillie being selected. If Petrusev can gain some traction and dominate some teams in the NCAA tournament, I think he has a shot, too.
  6. Today, 11:29 AM #6
    Markburn1
    Long way to go this season. WCC games won’t tell us enough. Tournament competition will give us a better idea of the future for these guys. I’m not going to speculate yet. Too many unknowns.

    For now, enjoy the games. All of these kids will be gone soon enough.
