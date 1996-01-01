Thread: End of the Zags 2020 season, who stays, who goes?

End of the Zags 2020 season, who stays, who goes?
Seeing as how the season is roughly half over, I'm sure all of us here have seen the players play and have evaluated their talent. So my question is, who is leaving the program after we play our last game?
Obviously Tillie, Gilder, and Woolridge are leaving; they are seniors. But I think the rest of the crew is sticking around. Other than Tils, I am not seeing any Gonzaga names on any mock NBA draft for 2020.
Ayayi is a great talent, but he needs to put on weight if he hopes to compete in the NBA. Corey has a great outside shot, but he is in a great position to be the team leader next season. And Petrol, I just think he is still too raw and could benefit greatly from another year of college ball.
Thoughts?
