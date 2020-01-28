-
Other Games: Tuesday - 1. 28. 20
Top 25 / OOC Foes
#8 Villanova @ St. John's . 33:30 . FS1
Texas A&M @ Tennessee . 3:30 . SECN
#5 Florida State @ Virginia . 4:00 . ESPN
Syracuse @ Clemson . 4:00 . ACCNX
Michigan @ Nebraska . 4:00 . ESPNU
Purdue @ #25 Rutgers . 5:00 . BTN
Pittsburgh @ #9 Duke. 6:00 . ESPN
#16 Butler @ Georgetown. 6:00 . CBSSN
#17 Auburn @ Ole Miss . 6:00 . ESPNU
Fluu Slte here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00128/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules