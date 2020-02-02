Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 1/27 - 2/2/2020

  1. Today, 01:43 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,302

    Default Top-25 Games for the Week of 1/27 - 2/2/2020

    A slow start to this week in the Top-25:

    Monday - 1/27/2020
    Minnesota (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) vs #20 Indiana (15-5, 5-3 Big Ten) in Bloomington, IN @ 3:00 PM PT on BTN
    Auburn (7-10, 1-5 SEC) vs #13 Kentucky (15-3, 4-2 SEC) in Lexington, KY @ 4:00 PM PT on SECN

    Tuesday - 1/28/2020
    Iowa State (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) vs #2 Baylor (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) in Waco, TX @ 5:30 PM PT - Maybe if it was played at Iowa State, but in Waco, not much of a chance.

    Wednesday - 1/29/2020
    #21 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0 Summit) vs Omaha (6-14, 1-6 Summit) in Omaha, NE @ 5:00 PM PT on ESPN3

    Remaining games to be posted a little later in the week.

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:53 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    9,809

    Default

    Also noteworthy is UConn scrimmaging the National Team tonight. I believe the NT has added a few players that weren't available for the games against Stanford, Oregon and Oregon St. at the beginning of the season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:02 PM #3
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,302

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    Also noteworthy is UConn scrimmaging the National Team tonight. I believe the NT has added a few players that weren't available for the games against Stanford, Oregon and Oregon St. at the beginning of the season.
    Katie Lou Samuelson, Tiffany Mitchell & Ariel Atkins are the three (3) new players added for tonight's game.

    Game time is 7 p.m. EST, will played in Hartford, Connecticut and be televised on (ESPN2).


    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules