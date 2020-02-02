Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 1/27 - 2/2/2020

A slow start to this week in the Top-25:
Monday - 1/27/2020
Minnesota (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) vs #20 Indiana (15-5, 5-3 Big Ten) in Bloomington, IN @ 3:00 PM PT on BTN
Auburn (7-10, 1-5 SEC) vs #13 Kentucky (15-3, 4-2 SEC) in Lexington, KY @ 4:00 PM PT on SECN
Tuesday - 1/28/2020
Iowa State (12-6, 4-3 Big 12) vs #2 Baylor (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) in Waco, TX @ 5:30 PM PT - Maybe if it was played at Iowa State, but in Waco, not much of a chance.
Wednesday - 1/29/2020
#21 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0 Summit) vs Omaha (6-14, 1-6 Summit) in Omaha, NE @ 5:00 PM PT on ESPN3
Remaining games to be posted a little later in the week.
ZagDad