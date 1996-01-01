An interesting stat was shown during the televised game between GU Men and Pacific this weekend. Wanted to make sure to post on the WBB for all to see.

Gonzaga, Men's & Women's teams have a combined win / loss record that leads all other D1 schools at 40-2! Number one in the nation! Pretty cool!

Gonzaga 40-2
Baylor 34-2
Louisville 36-4
Florida State 33-5
Oregon 32-6