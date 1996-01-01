-
Interesting Stat
An interesting stat was shown during the televised game between GU Men and Pacific this weekend. Wanted to make sure to post on the WBB for all to see.
Gonzaga, Men's & Women's teams have a combined win / loss record that leads all other D1 schools at 40-2! Number one in the nation! Pretty cool!
Gonzaga 40-2
Baylor 34-2
Louisville 36-4
Florida State 33-5
Oregon 32-6
