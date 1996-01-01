Thread: New AP Poll is out (1/27/20) Zags still #2

Zags still #2, and have less votes for #1 this time. Zags receive 19 first place votes. Baylor now received 44.
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
#2 now in Coaches Poll too:
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
By 2 points although the Zags got 2 more votes than Baylor.
My feelings are now “meh” on the polls. I suppose it takes a bit of a burden off. Plus, Baylor’s #1 isn’t getting a robust number of votes. I watched a good portion of the Baylor/Florida game. Baylor looked good but not great. Florida looked good too so Baylor had good competition. It’s nice having the Zags solidly in the top 5. I was cringing a bit with the #8 preseason ranking with so many new Zags - and that was when both Ravet & Watson were in the mix. It’s pretty amazing what the coaches and team have accomplished (and are accomplishing). Individual and team improvement has been quite the deal. Each week the Zags are a harder team to beat. My memory may be suspect but I don’t think I’ve felt that any past group of Zags has improved as steadily and to the degree that this group is doing. February could be VERY interesting.