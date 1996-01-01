Thread: Congratulations Jill Townsend - WCC POW

SAN BRUNO, Calif
. Gonzaga junior guard Jill Townsend has been named the West Coast Conference Womens Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
Townsend earns her second honor of the season after averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in a weekend sweep against Pepperdine and LMU that extended Gonzagas win streak to a nation-leading 18 games while becoming the first team in the country to reach 20 wins.
On Thursday against Pepperdine, Townsend finished with her second career double-double with a game-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The junior guard finished 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-4 from long range to go along with a perfect 4-of-4 showing from the line to lead the Zags past Pepperdine 70-36.
She followed it up with a career night on Saturday, finishing 11-of-16 from the floor with a career-high six threes (6-of-8) for a career-high 28 points, shattering her previous career high of 19 points set back in March of 2019. Townsends 28 points came in just 25 minutes of play on Saturday. She added five rebounds and one assist in Gonzgas 78-52 win over visiting Loyola Marymount.
Also Nominated: Sara Hamson, BYU; Brooklyn McDavid, Pacific; Hannah Friend, Pepperdine; Haylee Andrews, Portland; Madison Pollock, San Diego