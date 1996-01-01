Thread: Congratulations Jill Townsend - WCC POW

.  Gonzaga junior guard Jill Townsend has been named the West Coast Conference Womens Basketball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.Townsend earns her second honor of the season after averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in a weekend sweep against Pepperdine and LMU that extended Gonzagas win streak to a nation-leading 18 games while becoming the first team in the country to reach 20 wins.On Thursday against Pepperdine, Townsend finished with her second career double-double with a game-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. The junior guard finished 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-4 from long range to go along with a perfect 4-of-4 showing from the line to lead the Zags past Pepperdine 70-36.She followed it up with a career night on Saturday, finishing 11-of-16 from the floor with a career-high six threes (6-of-8) for a career-high 28 points, shattering her previous career high of 19 points set back in March of 2019. Townsends 28 points came in just 25 minutes of play on Saturday. She added five rebounds and one assist in Gonzgas 78-52 win over visiting Loyola Marymount.Also Nominated: Sara Hamson, BYU; Brooklyn McDavid, Pacific; Hannah Friend, Pepperdine; Haylee Andrews, Portland; Madison Pollock, San Diego