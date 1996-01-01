Thread: Caldwellzag/or others...Any reports on Ballo's progress as a practice only player?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Caldwellzag/or others...Any reports on Ballo's progress as a practice only player?

    GLJake
    Caldwellzag/or others...Any reports on Ballo's progress as a practice only player?

    Since he's not eligible until next year I view him similar to a 2020 recruit. Any feedback appreciated.
    caldwellzag
    From what I have heard is he is practicing and learning a lot. I would consider him more of a 2020 recruit at this time.
    Marcus
    How does his game compare to the other freshman bigs? What is his style of play like?
    Mr Vulture
    I think that this "redshirt" season for Ballo could end up being huge for him in the big picture. He gets to learn on one of the best teams in college basketball, work with the training staff/player development that has shown so good for so many, and can hit the ground running next season. I still think Ballo is likely a three year player at Gonzaga, but that would include this season when he hasn't been playing. Can't wait to watch him in the coming years as he develops as a player
