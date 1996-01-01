Thread: CBS 25 and 1: Sunday 1/26/2020

https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...aight-victory/
Good rationale for keeping the Zags at NO 1. AP may demoted us . But CBS and the Coaches understand we've been productive and are winning convincingly.
As for the AP, I think it was less voters moving Baylor past us than Baylor picking up some extra votes when Duke lost.
And whether it's my old age or getting used to being ranked highly - either way I feel mighty chill about being ranked #2. The team is playing well and seems like it's on a good trajectory to be clicking once March rolls around. And that's what really matters in college bball.