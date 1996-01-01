Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: CBS 25 and 1: Sunday 1/26/2020

  1. Yesterday, 11:18 PM #1
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,140

    Default CBS 25 and 1: Sunday 1/26/2020

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...aight-victory/

    Good rationale for keeping the Zags at NO 1. AP may demoted us . But CBS and the Coaches understand we've been productive and are winning convincingly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:39 PM #2
    kdaleb's Avatar
    kdaleb
    kdaleb is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    Posts
    56,541

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...aight-victory/

    Good rationale for keeping the Zags at NO 1. AP may demoted us . But CBS and the Coaches understand we've been productive and are winning convincingly.
    I'm a fan of Gary Parrish. Sometimes he's a bit over-the-top, but he's always got solid logic behind his takes.

    As for the AP, I think it was less voters moving Baylor past us than Baylor picking up some extra votes when Duke lost.

    And whether it's my old age or getting used to being ranked highly - either way I feel mighty chill about being ranked #2. The team is playing well and seems like it's on a good trajectory to be clicking once March rolls around. And that's what really matters in college bball.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules