Let's Multitask!
Both the MBB and WBB teams have done extraordinarily well so far this basketball year, and both have a crazed following on these boards. But whereas the MBB board also has a very active and informed portion of that board devoted to recruiting for future MBB teams, this board has been all but totally silent on the topic. I think the last reference was more than two months ago ( http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...Trinity-Slocum).
I get it -- let's not forget to enjoy the ride this year with a great team suiting up for us. But many of us can multitask, and wonder if this success can foster more recruiting clout for WBB. Have we had any recruits visit one of our games -- on an official or unofficial basis? Can such recruits be easily spotted, due to their seating location, like is the case for the MBB? Are there any Zag fans on this board with recruiting insights as advances as Caldwellzag brings to the MBB board?
Serious curiosity here. Any informed thoughts would be greatly appreciated.
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
