Thread: Kobe RIP - OT

Tragic news of Kobe passing in helicopter crash. He was so young with so much to offer. Shocking.
ESPN Story: https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...licopter-crash
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. As late as 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Huge loss. Amazing player, too young!
Eldest daughter also in helicopter.
RIP Mamba & GiGi
Heart Breaking news.
When the Zags made the Final Four, Kobe made an appearance at a film session. John Blanchette's story:
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ls-gonzaga-pl/
Terrible news. I liked him even better following basketball. Flew his daughter to little ‘ol Cashmere, Washington (1A) school to watch Van Lith play and support her about a month ago. Wanted no attention - it was a tight secret until people saw him in the tiny gym for tip-off. He talked to the team afterwards. Both him and his daughter were lost in the crash. Condolences.