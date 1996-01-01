Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Kobe RIP - OT

  1. Today, 11:55 AM #1
    Stache
    Stache is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    525

    Default Kobe RIP - OT

    Tragic news of Kobe passing in helicopter crash. He was so young with so much to offer. Shocking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:02 PM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,417

    Default

    ESPN Story: https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...licopter-crash

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. As late as 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:30 PM #3
    Ezag's Avatar
    Ezag
    Ezag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    2,846

    Default

    Huge loss. Amazing player, too young!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:03 PM #4
    StatZag19
    StatZag19 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    65

    Default

    Eldest daughter also in helicopter.

    RIP Mamba & GiGi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:07 PM #5
    ZagMan in Philly's Avatar
    ZagMan in Philly
    ZagMan in Philly is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Philadelphia Suburb
    Posts
    2,852

    Default

    Heart Breaking news.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:16 PM #6
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,417

    Default

    When the Zags made the Final Four, Kobe made an appearance at a film session. John Blanchette's story:

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ls-gonzaga-pl/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:49 PM #7
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,883

    Default

    Terrible news. I liked him even better following basketball. Flew his daughter to little ‘ol Cashmere, Washington (1A) school to watch Van Lith play and support her about a month ago. Wanted no attention - it was a tight secret until people saw him in the tiny gym for tip-off. He talked to the team afterwards. Both him and his daughter were lost in the crash. Condolences.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules