Thread: Our Three Broadcasters For the Pacific Game

Did anyone else besides me have thoughts or reactions to this threesome?

Personally I found it refreshing, and pleasant to not have Heister's influence which I find to drag personality issues into most conversations, one-up-man ship issues, and competitive rather than cooperative conversation.

What I really wish is that Greg would bring the personality and broadcasting skills he using when broadcasting basketball games elsewhere, into his performance when he is with Dan and Richard. Also bring the same personality he uses in the Mark Few Show. He has that good energy and excitement in his broadcasting voice in all his venues.

In my opinion.