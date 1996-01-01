Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Our Three Broadcasters For the Pacific Game

    Default Our Three Broadcasters For the Pacific Game

    Did anyone else besides me have thoughts or reactions to this threesome?
    Personally I found it refreshing, and pleasant to not have Heister's influence which I find to drag personality issues into most conversations, one-up-man ship issues, and competitive rather than cooperative conversation.
    What I really wish is that Greg would bring the personality and broadcasting skills he using when broadcasting basketball games elsewhere, into his performance when he is with Dan and Richard. Also bring the same personality he uses in the Mark Few Show. He has that good energy and excitement in his broadcasting voice in all his venues.
    In my opinion.
    One fewer color guy, then it’s perfect. DD is improving, Fox is ok but too focused on the “conference” as if it’s the ACC, and even when well, that voice is tough to take.
    I liked Tom Glasgow and hope to see him again doing a Zags game.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    But I think Richard explains the nuance of the game better than Dan. Points out a missed assignment, or setup for a play. Bobby Knight was awesome as a color analyst breaking down the game.
    I for one love the normal crew and their whole dynamic. I'm probably not the only one. At this point it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy.
    Agree in all respects. Fox and Dickau both bring good insights and complement each other. However, it takes a pro doing the play-by-play to bring out their best and make it work. Heister is an amateur and he has a deaf ear regarding lame attempts at humor. His attempts at what he thinks is jocular banter with Fox and Dickau about their play, ex-Zags, and their personalities falls flat almost every time. Distracts rather than enhances the broadcast, which is why, when Heister is doing the play-by-play, I turn down the sound and put on the radio broadcast even though it is not in sync with the TV broadcast (like most radio broadcasts it is 6 or 8 seconds ahead of what's on the TV screen).
