Thread: Looking ahead at this week (Jan. 26-Feb 2nd).

This could be a week that we really need to mix up the best Kool Aid drink we ever have had because we've got two very, very tough games on the Road this week against Santa Clara on Thurs, and San Francisco on Saturday. And if you've never fixed a Zag Kool Aid drink just check out my thread on Kool AID drinkers from last week. There's a couple of good ideas there on how to do that.
It's all about finding the inner path to focusing on all that is positive about the Zags and bringing those thoughts into our consciousness. Some of us do that really well and wear the name Kool Aid Drinkers with pride. hahaha
I thought a really good OP for this week would be to say a few things that you believe will help us win these two very important games. Another way to look at it is to ask yourself why you've become a Kool Aid Drinker, or why you may want to become one. hahaha Here are my 3.
1. Mark Few is the greatest coach in the country. He's guided this group of incredible Zags to a 21-1 record.
2. The Zags have played great on the Road this year. It's been a long time since they've played some really tough Road Games like the ones at the University of Washington and Arizona. I believe this Zag team likes playing on the Road. Yes they like playing at home too, and just got off a 3 game home stand where they played great. But they take special pride in taking their game on the Road.
3. The amazing thing about this team is that they keep improving, especially on Defense.
Go Zags!!!