Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 92
Pacific 59
ANOTHER real good game both offensively and defensive. Pacific averages 71 points per game; so holding them to 59 was pretty good. Tillie was just outstanding tonight. He led the team in scoring with 22, rebounds 8 and blocks 4. He shot 9-11 for the game and 4-5 from behind the arc. I thought Kispert played real good and real hard, especially on the boards. He scored 16 points and only one basket was from behind the arc. He was 7-7 from the foul line. He attacked the rim all night long and got to the line a lot. His defense was outstanding too/
Talk about good D. Gilder had 3 steals and converted two of them into layups and the other into two foul shots. Overall the Zags had 9 steals and 9 blocks. Best night blocking shots all year. Tillie had four and Timme 4.
Zags shot 57% for the game and 50% from behind the 3 point line. Woolridge made 3 of them. Real good for him.
Petrusev did not appear to be hampered by his sprained ankle. He scored 15, but was only 3-9 from the foul line. His poor foul shooting, along with Timme's kept our foul shooting very low, 58-7%. Outside of those two guys the Zags shot really well from the line (14-16). The end of the game players didn't look all that good to me, but Graves did hit another 3. The got a good 6 minutes but really didn't score much outside of that 3 by graves.
Cograts on a good win.
Go Zags!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!