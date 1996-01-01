Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts and analysis

  Today, 09:19 PM #1
    Reborn
    Default Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 92
    Pacific 59

    ANOTHER real good game both offensively and defensive. Pacific averages 71 points per game; so holding them to 59 was pretty good. Tillie was just outstanding tonight. He led the team in scoring with 22, rebounds 8 and blocks 4. He shot 9-11 for the game and 4-5 from behind the arc. I thought Kispert played real good and real hard, especially on the boards. He scored 16 points and only one basket was from behind the arc. He was 7-7 from the foul line. He attacked the rim all night long and got to the line a lot. His defense was outstanding too/

    Talk about good D. Gilder had 3 steals and converted two of them into layups and the other into two foul shots. Overall the Zags had 9 steals and 9 blocks. Best night blocking shots all year. Tillie had four and Timme 4.

    Zags shot 57% for the game and 50% from behind the 3 point line. Woolridge made 3 of them. Real good for him.

    Petrusev did not appear to be hampered by his sprained ankle. He scored 15, but was only 3-9 from the foul line. His poor foul shooting, along with Timme's kept our foul shooting very low, 58-7%. Outside of those two guys the Zags shot really well from the line (14-16). The end of the game players didn't look all that good to me, but Graves did hit another 3. The got a good 6 minutes but really didn't score much outside of that 3 by graves.
    Cograts on a good win.

    Go Zags!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 09:24 PM #2
    Default

    That win should be enough to keep them from falling more than one spot in the polls. Haha.
  Today, 09:38 PM #3
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    That win should be enough to keep them from falling more than one spot in the polls. Haha.
    I dunno, I turned off the Baylor-Florida game when Vitale was denigrating the Zags' schedule, while throwing superlatives at Baylor's. I'll give the Bears credit, that was a good win for them tonight.

    It's a really good thing we didn't have THE Ohio State University in our schedule this year.

    Great effort all around tonight...I just hope Matthew doesn't have to run the stairs for taking that 3 pointer with 15 seconds left.

    4 out of the next 5 are on the road, can't let up now.
  Today, 10:17 PM #4
    Section 116
    Default

    In case anyone wondered: Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    3h
    Anton Watson had shoulder surgery Wednesday. He won't be at tonight's game.

    I don't know if this addressed during the game on TV?
  Today, 10:19 PM #5
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    In case anyone wondered: Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    3h
    Anton Watson had shoulder surgery Wednesday. He won't be at tonight's game.

    I don't know if this addressed during the game on TV?
    It was briefly mentioned during the telecast and before the game, via twitter, by Jim Meehan
