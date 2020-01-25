Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta Originally Posted by

That flagrant that they took away was a little out of the ordinary. It definitely looked worse in real time than in the slow-mo. I still thought they could have considered it excessive contact, even though it was just the wrist, because of how prolonged the contact was, it was from behind, and it slowed his momentum as much as it did.



If he had done it when Gilder was closer to leaving his feet it likely would have resulted in a bad fall.



On the other hand, if Gilder doesnt get fouled whe he does, he has that 300 lb guy with tree trunks for legs bearing down on him as well. Gilders fearlessness going to the rim scares me sometimes.



-

A few other observations:

-I get that Pacific has to play very physically because they dont have the talent of other teams, but their style of play makes me delight in beat downs on the scoreboard like last night.

-Timme has been looking better and better. Hes going to be a great leader, I think, as an upperclassman.

-The GU block party was fun to see. I think they made the right call on that Tillie foul, though, as he did get him underneath with his body great block up top though

-I noticed Tillie rubbing Ballos shoulders and both of them smiling. Itd be great to know what they were laughing about. Im glad Tillie was able to come back because he is the veteran leader this team needs (and so talented, obviously). He looks very calm and in control. Hes basically seen it all. You can see how less talented teams full of upperclassmen can beat NBA-bound freshman in the tournament.

-Gilder continues to get better and better. He has amazing hands on defense.

-Petrusev is looking less soft as time goes by. The Zags need that to continue. Playing hurt against Pacific should have helped a lot, in this regard.