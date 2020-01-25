Results 1 to 24 of 24

Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

  1. Yesterday, 09:19 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,902

    Default Gonzaga vs Pacific Post Game thoughts, analysis, media

    Gonzaga 92
    Pacific 59

    ANOTHER real good game both offensively and defensive. Pacific averages 71 points per game; so holding them to 59 was pretty good. Tillie was just outstanding tonight. He led the team in scoring with 22, rebounds 8 and blocks 4. He shot 9-11 for the game and 4-5 from behind the arc. I thought Kispert played real good and real hard, especially on the boards. He scored 16 points and only one basket was from behind the arc. He was 7-7 from the foul line. He attacked the rim all night long and got to the line a lot. His defense was outstanding too/

    Talk about good D. Gilder had 3 steals and converted two of them into layups and the other into two foul shots. Overall the Zags had 9 steals and 9 blocks. Best night blocking shots all year. Tillie had four and Timme 4.

    Zags shot 57% for the game and 50% from behind the 3 point line. Woolridge made 3 of them. Real good for him.

    Petrusev did not appear to be hampered by his sprained ankle. He scored 15, but was only 3-9 from the foul line. His poor foul shooting, along with Timme's kept our foul shooting very low, 58-7%. Outside of those two guys the Zags shot really well from the line (14-16). The end of the game players didn't look all that good to me, but Graves did hit another 3. They got a good 6 minutes but really didn't score much outside of that 3 by Graves.
    Congrats on a good win.

    Go Zags!!
    Last edited by Reborn; Yesterday at 10:40 PM.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #2
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,068

    Default

    That win should be enough to keep them from falling more than one spot in the polls. Haha.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:38 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,646

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    That win should be enough to keep them from falling more than one spot in the polls. Haha.
    I dunno, I turned off the Baylor-Florida game when Vitale was denigrating the Zags' schedule, while throwing superlatives at Baylor's. I'll give the Bears credit, that was a good win for them tonight.

    It's a really good thing we didn't have THE Ohio State University in our schedule this year.

    Great effort all around tonight...I just hope Matthew doesn't have to run the stairs for taking that 3 pointer with 15 seconds left.

    4 out of the next 5 are on the road, can't let up now.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:17 PM #4
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Section 116 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    Posts
    3,907

    Default

    In case anyone wondered: Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    3h
    Anton Watson had shoulder surgery Wednesday. He won't be at tonight's game.

    I don't know if this addressed during the game on TV?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 10:19 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,407

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116 View Post
    In case anyone wondered: Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    3h
    Anton Watson had shoulder surgery Wednesday. He won't be at tonight's game.

    I don't know if this addressed during the game on TV?
    It was briefly mentioned during the telecast and before the game, via twitter, by Jim Meehan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 11:29 PM #6
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,949

    Default

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 11:52 PM #7
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,616

    Default

    Zags are on the road to averaging >90 ppg by March. I don’t believe anyone in the WCC will beat them.
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #8
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,136

    Default

    Forget the so called experts . Every year so such "in the know type" MUST make comments about us, our schedule and the nonsense. THen we generally go up against very good teams in the OOC and win. Then comes the later season when we get the comments embellished by those who don't seem to remember what GU's done. And for the past several years we go into the NCAA tournament ans roll through more completition but continue into the deeper rounds. And usually we show well........and do better than 90% of teams in the country.
    Even against the odds ( 4 scorers and 4 starters lost) this present team has stood up well against the good and mediocre teams. I love this team. We are not supposed to be doing this well. And yet, with 10 games to go, we're a no 1 seed and still should be no 1 AP. Ive not seen a no 1 team score 73 pts against two good teams and then be dempted. Worse, then the scribes seem to giggle over what I thought was an astounding screw up.

    We win it on the court. I do not see a defeat in the next 10 reg season games even though USF, BYU and SMC will be hard games.

    In general, we're doing a great job and I look forward to winning our own torunament and then showing (on again) we belong in the E 8 or better.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:37 AM #9
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,207

    Default

    https://www.recordnet.com/sports/202...-pacific-92-59

    The Zags shot in the 70s for much of the first half before finishing at 64.5%. Pacific shot 50% and Tripp finished with 15 first half points.

    ------------------------------------------

    https://pacifictigers.com/sports/mens-basketball

    Tripp was tabbed the City of Stockton Human Resources Hardworking Player of the Game after recording his sixth 20-point game of the season with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
    Crockrell finished with his second-highest point total of the season, scoring 10 points and reaching double figures for just the second time this year.
    Providing a spark when needed, Pacific led Gonzaga in bench points, 20-18.

    ---------------------------------------------------

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175256

    Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, also made good use of the time off to recover from an ankle sprain suffered early in the second half last Saturday against BYU. Petrusev had to be helped off the floor in that game and did not return.

    "He showed a lot of toughness. ... to throw him into a game like this," Few said, noting that ankle sprains are typically very painful. Pacific "is the most physical team in the league," Few said.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:50 AM #10
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    16,927

    Default

    3-13 from the line for the bigs not a good sign, spells early exit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 05:43 AM #11
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,573

    Default

    Yes, it does seem demeaning when V runs down our schedule in comparison to BUs; however, everyone on this board should be able to admit that BU HAS played a tougher schedule than GU and lost one game to a then ranked UDub team.

    We are playing well and this game was an indication of just how well we are playing, especially on defence...we are ranked 44th in Kenyon on defence...need to keep improving on defence...winning at both SCU & USF will be good indicators of this...

    At this point in the season, Id rank us 3rd behind BU & KU...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 06:16 AM #12
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,616

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    3-13 from the line for the bigs not a good sign, spells early exit.
    Yeah, we may not see Filip or Drew in the last 5 mins of a close game. Gilder can’t make buckets off steals fast enough to cover for their lost FTs .... he might need help from Joel, Ryan and Corey.
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 06:30 AM #13
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,902

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Forget the so called experts . Every year so such "in the know type" MUST make comments about us, our schedule and the nonsense. THen we generally go up against very good teams in the OOC and win. Then comes the later season when we get the comments embellished by those who don't seem to remember what GU's done. And for the past several years we go into the NCAA tournament ans roll through more completition but continue into the deeper rounds. And usually we show well........and do better than 90% of teams in the country.
    Even against the odds ( 4 scorers and 4 starters lost) this present team has stood up well against the good and mediocre teams. I love this team. We are not supposed to be doing this well. And yet, with 10 games to go, we're a no 1 seed and still should be no 1 AP. Ive not seen a no 1 team score 73 pts against two good teams and then be dempted. Worse, then the scribes seem to giggle over what I thought was an astounding screw up.

    We win it on the court. I do not see a defeat in the next 10 reg season games even though USF, BYU and SMC will be hard games.

    In general, we're doing a great job and I look forward to winning our own torunament and then showing (on again) we belong in the E 8 or better.
    Love your thoughts. I'm beginning to wonder if you've been drinking some of that "Kool Aid?" ha ha ha

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 06:53 AM #14
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,612

    Default

    That flagrant that they took away was a little out of the ordinary. It definitely looked worse in real time than in the slow-mo. I still thought they could have considered it excessive contact, even though it was just the wrist, because of how prolonged the contact was, it was from behind, and it slowed his momentum as much as it did.

    If he had done it when Gilder was closer to leaving his feet it likely would have resulted in a bad fall.

    On the other hand, if Gilder doesn’t get fouled whe he does, he has that 300 lb guy with tree trunks for legs bearing down on him as well. Gilder’s fearlessness going to the rim scares me sometimes.

    —-
    A few other observations:
    -I get that Pacific has to play very physically because they don’t have the talent of other teams, but their style of play makes me delight in beat downs on the scoreboard like last night.
    -Timme has been looking better and better. He’s going to be a great leader, I think, as an upperclassman.
    -The GU block party was fun to see. I think they made the right call on that Tillie foul, though, as he did get him underneath with his body— great block up top though
    -I noticed Tillie rubbing Ballo’s shoulders and both of them smiling. It’d be great to know what they were laughing about. I’m glad Tillie was able to come back because he is the veteran leader this team needs (and so talented, obviously). He looks very calm and in control. He’s basically seen it all. You can see how less talented teams full of upperclassmen can beat NBA-bound freshman in the tournament.
    -Gilder continues to get better and better. He has amazing hands on defense.
    -Petrusev is looking less soft as time goes by. The Zags need that to continue. Playing hurt against Pacific should have helped a lot, in this regard.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 07:06 AM #15
    kyle dixon
    kyle dixon is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    726

    Default Tillie

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    That flagrant that they took away was a little out of the ordinary. It definitely looked worse in real time than in the slow-mo. I still thought they could have considered it excessive contact, even though it was just the wrist, because of how prolonged the contact was, it was from behind, and it slowed his momentum as much as it did.

    If he had done it when Gilder was closer to leaving his feet it likely would have resulted in a bad fall.

    On the other hand, if Gilder doesnt get fouled whe he does, he has that 300 lb guy with tree trunks for legs bearing down on him as well. Gilders fearlessness going to the rim scares me sometimes.

    -
    A few other observations:
    -I get that Pacific has to play very physically because they dont have the talent of other teams, but their style of play makes me delight in beat downs on the scoreboard like last night.
    -Timme has been looking better and better. Hes going to be a great leader, I think, as an upperclassman.
    -The GU block party was fun to see. I think they made the right call on that Tillie foul, though, as he did get him underneath with his body great block up top though
    -I noticed Tillie rubbing Ballos shoulders and both of them smiling. Itd be great to know what they were laughing about. Im glad Tillie was able to come back because he is the veteran leader this team needs (and so talented, obviously). He looks very calm and in control. Hes basically seen it all. You can see how less talented teams full of upperclassmen can beat NBA-bound freshman in the tournament.
    -Gilder continues to get better and better. He has amazing hands on defense.
    -Petrusev is looking less soft as time goes by. The Zags need that to continue. Playing hurt against Pacific should have helped a lot, in this regard.
    It looks to me particularly on the blocks thats Tillie is getting a lot more lift. He was outstanding once again and his rim protection is coming at a great time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 07:14 AM #16
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    561

    Default

    I liked that Petrol only played 20 minutes, yet still made some major contributions. If his ankle is still injured, you surely could not tell from last night's game.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 07:15 AM #17
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,902

    Default

    I loved that block by Timme on one of Tripp's shots. Actually I loved all those blocked shots. The Zags were certainly having a block fest last night. And what about those steals by Gilder? Wow!

    I enjoyed hearing Dickau's take on Ayayi's style of attacking the basket. It was kind of like a slipping and a sliding style, as he slithers toward the hoop, weaving his way in and out and through traffic and then suddenly lifts up for that beautiful floater.

    Woolridge continues to really impress me with his passing. I loved a number of them last night. Especially the one where he's dribbling down court full speed and threads the needle with a perfect pass to Petrusev who runs the court like a deer; and Petrusev sees the ball coming toward him with the eyes in the back of his head, catches it and lays it in. Speaking of passing. OMG this team can pass. Passing has always been the biggest key to a great offense and these guys just get better and better at doing that. One of the things that isn't talked about enough, imo, is how good of a passer Tillie is. He's a Point Power Forward. We often see him at the top of the key looking like a point guard, passing or shooting from the top of the key against a zone. There really aren't too many power forwards around the college game who can play like Tillie.
    His stock is rising every week. Great job guys.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 07:42 AM #18
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,407

    Default

    Associated Press Wire Story: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/25/me...fic-92-59.aspx

    "We're just balanced," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of having six players in double figures. "We don't just have one guy we go to. That's nice."

    Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific (15-8, 3-4), which is making strides under fourth-year coach Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.

    Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, also made good use of the time off to recover from an ankle sprain suffered early in the second half last Saturday against BYU. Petrusev had to be helped off the floor in that game and did not return.

    "He showed a lot of toughness. ... to throw him into a game like this," Few said, noting that ankle sprains are typically very painful. "Pacific is the most physical team in the league," Few said.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 07:46 AM #19
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,407

    Default

    Zags Beat Writer Jim Meehan's game story: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...kle-injury-he/

    Petrusev, who drew eight fouls from physical defenders, said if the game had been Thursday he wasn’t sure he would have played. Once he was able to get some practice time in, he knew he’d be ready.

    “It’s still a little weaker than the other foot,” said Petrusev, who scored two of GU’s first three baskets. “I was just trying to be aggressive and not think about it because if you’re scared, you’re more likely to do something again.”
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 07:53 AM #20
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,407

    Default

    John Blanchette on the polls and the raging indifference to it from the Zags: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...om-the-perch-/

    It’s just that there was no real precedent for it.

    In the past 25 years of Associated Press polling, there’s never been a No. 1 knocked from its perch without losing a game after the first week of the season. Last year, Duke jumped preseason No. 1 Kansas – all the way from No. 4 – with a strong opener, and in 2005 Wake Forest did the same thing to the Jayhawks by opening the season with two routs while Kansas wheezed past Vermont. But they’d been in a near dead-heat in the preseason poll.
    “You just have to come out – especially in practice – and take things seriously every single day,” Kispert said. “Coach (Mark Few) always tells us that we’re playing for a lot more than a lot of these teams in the league. They don’t have quite the postseason aspirations we do, and in order to compete with the best teams in the country we have to bring it every night.

    “It would be easy to coast by and win by 10 or 15, but we wouldn’t be doing ourselves a favor later in the season.”
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 07:58 AM #21
    v13311
    v13311 is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    14

    Default

    Someone just has to work with Timme on his foul shooting techniques. He has way too much movement throughout his whole body when shooting. His "dip" while getting ready to release the ball should be the first to erase. Timme gets fouled a lot. Points are left on the court when he consistently misses. It hurts him and his confidence and ultimately the whole team. We need these free points.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 07:59 AM #22
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,407

    Default

    Vince Grippi's TV Take column mentions Glasgow replacing Heister yesterday but doesn't explain either the reason for or the length of the substitution.

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ponent-the-on/

    It also includes a verbal pat on the back for Drew Timme from Richard Fox:

    The Zags had a new player on the court. Well, sort of. Drew Timme shaved.

    The freshman looked a bit younger and, with the wide shoulders Pacific’s inside players exhibited, smaller as well. He didn’t play like one, though he didn’t score until there were less than 7 minutes left.

    “It’s difficult to come into a program like Gonzaga as a freshman and come in seamlessly,” Fox said. “He’s done that. I’m surprised with that. I thought you would have seen a little more of a struggle.

    “He plays very much like a junior would.”
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 08:10 AM #23
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    561

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Vince Grippi's TV Take column mentions Glasgow replacing Heister yesterday but doesn't explain either the reason for or the length of the substitution.
    At the beginning of the game, Glasgow mentioned that Heister was "on assignment", whatever that means. Anyways, I liked Tom and I hope he can work one of our two remaining ROOT games.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  24. Today, 08:29 AM #24
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,086

    Default

    Seeing Tillie up in the air again, doing rim protection, is a huge sign for me. He is getting healthier, slimmer and stronger, truly putting the injuries behind him.

    He is a much better shooter, passer, now, and is a bit crafty in his game as a 4th year player, the only thing he had lacked this year was the "way above the rim" part of his defense and drive that he had as a frosh/soph.

    It seems to be returning.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules