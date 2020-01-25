Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Washington Post Article: Gonzaga, reliable as ever in an unsteady season...

  Today, 11:56 AM
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    Post Washington Post Article: Gonzaga, reliable as ever in an unsteady season...

    Gonzaga, reliable as ever in an unsteady season, should be an NCAA tournament favorite

    ...Enter Gonzaga, which might be the best program in the country without a national championship since its emergence as a postseason darling in 1999. Other credible candidates for that honor: Arizona, Ohio State and Wisconsin. All have played for the NCAA title in the past two decades.

    The Bulldogs dropped the 2017 national title game to North Carolina. In the two following years, they have been reliably good, making the regional semifinals as a No. 4 seed in 2018 and going a game further as a No. 1 seed last season. They were 65-9 and extended the programs streak of NCAA tournament appearances to 21.

    And now, with a massive makeover after losing its top four scorers from a season ago, Mark Fews team is in the midst of another West Coast Conference title push, aiming for another No. 1 seed  it would be its fourth since 2013  and maybe another deep March run...


    Could that trip up Gonzaga as it vies for a national title? Maybe. But the Bulldogs are as steady as anyone in a largely unsteady season. Around this time last year, it seemed worthwhile to point out that the best way for a program to experience a breakthrough is to keep knocking on the door with quality teams. It happened for Virginia last season, and no one should be stunned if Gonzaga follows in the Cavaliers footsteps come early April.

    Washington Post Article Link
  Today, 12:19 PM
    hushpuppy
    It’s a nice article using numbers and records. I was surprised they couldn’t be bothered to do any interviews -- with GU players or coaches, or opponents, or whomever -- to give it some life and character.
  Today, 12:28 PM
    ProVeeZag
    I read the 3 comments below the article. All 3 claim that Zags are overrated, underperform in March Madness, don't play anybody, yada-yadda, the SAME OLD SPIEL (SOS). Funny how the ones that have great respect for Gonzaga are typically head coaches of major successful basketball programs. But what do they know??
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  Today, 01:00 PM
    Ezag's Avatar
    Ezag
    Lazy article
