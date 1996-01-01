Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: GAME THREAD: Pacific - Saturday - 1. 25. 20

    Default GAME THREAD: Pacific - Saturday - 1. 25. 20

    20 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 15 - 7 Pacific @ 7:00pm. Zags have won the last 14 meetings with the Cougars. Pacific comes off a 74 - 60 loss at home to BYU Thursday. Vegas says the Zags are favored by 21; O/U 142. Pacific boasts the top defense in the WCC, only allowing 64.2 points per game to opponents. It also possesses the conference's best field goal percentage defense, holding their counterparts to shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor.

    TV: FOX28 / ROOT / WCCN / ATT-RM / ATT-SW . . .Announcers: Tom Glasgow, Dan Dickau, Richard Fox

    GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/24/me...-saturday.aspx

    GU YTD Stats: https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20

    PAC YTD Stats: https://pacifictigers.com/sports/men.../stats/2019-20

    Head to Head Comparisons: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    GU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/24//MBB22.pdf

    LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

    Have fun !
