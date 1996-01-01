Thread: GAME THREAD: Pacific - Saturday - 1. 25. 20

-
GAME THREAD: Pacific - Saturday - 1. 25. 20
20 - 1 Gonzaga hosts 15 - 7 Pacific @ 7:00pm. Zags have won the last 14 meetings with the Cougars. Pacific comes off a 74 - 60 loss at home to BYU Thursday. Vegas says the Zags are favored by 21; O/U 142. Pacific boasts the top defense in the WCC, only allowing 64.2 points per game to opponents. It also possesses the conference's best field goal percentage defense, holding their counterparts to shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor.
TV: FOX28 / ROOT / WCCN / ATT-RM / ATT-SW . . .Announcers: Tom Glasgow, Dan Dickau, Richard Fox
GU Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/1/24/me...-saturday.aspx
GU YTD Stats: https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20
PAC YTD Stats: https://pacifictigers.com/sports/men.../stats/2019-20
Head to Head Comparisons: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
GU Media Notes (pdf): https://gozags.com/documents/2020/1/24//MBB22.pdf
LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
Have fun !
