Tigers @ Zags: Head to Head
After a midweek bye for the Zags, the Pacific Tigers (15-7, 3-3) flee Stockton to take on the Bulldogs. After three losing seasons, Damon Stoudamire has turned his team around...somewhat. They have a winning record, but, much like Santa Clara, (NCSOS #352), Pacific elected to trade a very soft schedule for a winning record (NCSOS #346). They are 10-0 against NET Q4 teams (wow! wait...what?). Unfortunately for them, they are 3-7 against any team above Q4 (and four of those losses were against Quadrant 3 teams). Their signature win is their controversial 4OT affair with SMC. They had a losing 3OT shootout with Boise State earlier in the season as well, so it would appear that despite their weak schedule, they come to play.
source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...ogs-2020-01-25
Pacific is sitting at KenPom #142 (offense #182, defense #129), overall three spots better than SCU. Suuuuuuuuper slow pace at #330. That's nearly Virginia slow, but surprisingly faster than LMU (what is with these teams that grind to the end of the shotclock? BOOORING!).
Anyway, the Zags win in all four categories for winning basketball (bottom four, left in the graphic above). PAC has the advantage in opponent points per game, but that's just because they play like snails, eating up as much clock as they can. I wouldn't worry about it.
Torvik predicts an 81-61 win for the former Fighting Irish (yes that was before GU were Bulldogs, look it up! We were copycats for everything, including fight songs).
Sorry, Tig. Prepare to get bounced back to Stockton.
