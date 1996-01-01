Thread: Cool article in the Spokesman tonight!

I thought this was a fun little article:
Balance, Fun, Scary: Gonzaga players take simple approach to describing this years team
Finding the right way to describe a subject can be tough, especially one that is complex with multiple layers.
Gonzaga basketball players and staff were presented with this question: If you had to choose one word to describe the 2019-2020 Bulldogs, which would you choose?Killian Tillie
Senior forward
Word: Balance.
Reason: Everybody can score, everybody can guard. Each night it is going to be a different guy catching fire and getting shots. If someone is playing really good, were going to go to him.