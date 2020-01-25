Thread: Other Games: Saturday - 1. 25. 2020

-
Other Games: Saturday - 1. 25. 2020
Nice slate of games to choose from. . .
WCC
BYU @ USF 2:00 . STADIUM
SCU @ USD 3:00 . WCCN
POR @ PEP 5:00 . WCCN
SMC @ LMU 6:00 . STADIUM
PAC @ GON 7:00 . FOX28 / ROOT / WCCN / ATT-RM / ATT-SW
TOP 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
9:00am
Missouri @ #14 West Virginia . ESPN
Iowa St. @ #16 Auburn . ESPNU
#21 Illinois @ Michigan . FS1
Miami @ North Carolina . ESPN2
Pitt @ Syracuse . ACCN
10:00am
#9 Villanova @ Providence . CBS
UIC @ Detroit Mercy
11:00am
Clemson @ #6 Louisville . ACCNX
Nebraska @ #24 Rutgers . BTN
LSU @ Texas . ESPN
Miss'p'i State @ Oklahoma . ESPN2
VA Tech @ Boston College . ESPNU
St. John's @ DePaul . FS1
1:00pm
Tenn @ #3 Kansas . ESPN
SMU @ #20 Memphis . CBSSN
Ok. State @ Tex A&M . ESPNU
TCU @ Arkansas . ESPN2
2:00pm
UTA @ Texas St.
So. Utah @ EWU
3:00pm
#7 Dayton @ Richmond . ESPN+
#15 Kentucky @ #18 Texas Tech . ESPN
Kansas St. @ Alabama . ESPN2
So. Miss @ MTSU
3:30pm
Alabama St @ Southern
Ark - Pine Bluff @ PV A&M
5:00pm
#1 Baylor @ Florida . ESPN
Notre Dame @ #5 Florida State . ACCN
UCF @ Wichita State . ESPNU
Miss'p'i Valley St. @ Texas Southern 5:30pm
6:00pm
Washington @ #23 Colorado . FS1
#22 Arizona @ Arizona State . PAC12 . 6:30pm
Seattle @ CSU-Bake - 7:00pm
Full Div I Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00125/group/50
With a guest commentary from gozagswoohoo:
Two of my least favorite teams, in the history of least favorite teams....
Mizzou @ West Virginia
I hope both teams lose that game. Somehow. It's bound to happen ONCE, right? *FingersCrossed*
Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 02:38 PM.
