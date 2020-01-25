Thread: Other Games: Saturday - 1. 25. 2020

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default Other Games: Saturday - 1. 25. 2020

    Nice slate of games to choose from. . .

    WCC

    BYU @ USF 2:00 . STADIUM
    SCU @ USD 3:00 . WCCN
    POR @ PEP 5:00 . WCCN
    SMC @ LMU 6:00 . STADIUM
    PAC @ GON 7:00 . FOX28 / ROOT / WCCN / ATT-RM / ATT-SW

    TOP 25 / OOC Foes / Notables

    9:00am

    Missouri @ #14 West Virginia . ESPN
    Iowa St. @ #16 Auburn . ESPNU
    #21 Illinois @ Michigan . FS1
    Miami @ North Carolina . ESPN2
    Pitt @ Syracuse . ACCN

    10:00am

    #9 Villanova @ Providence . CBS
    UIC @ Detroit Mercy

    11:00am

    Clemson @ #6 Louisville . ACCNX
    Nebraska @ #24 Rutgers . BTN
    LSU @ Texas . ESPN
    Miss'p'i State @ Oklahoma . ESPN2
    VA Tech @ Boston College . ESPNU
    St. John's @ DePaul . FS1

    1:00pm

    Tenn @ #3 Kansas . ESPN
    SMU @ #20 Memphis . CBSSN
    Ok. State @ Tex A&M . ESPNU
    TCU @ Arkansas . ESPN2

    2:00pm

    UTA @ Texas St.
    So. Utah @ EWU

    3:00pm

    #7 Dayton @ Richmond . ESPN+
    #15 Kentucky @ #18 Texas Tech . ESPN
    Kansas St. @ Alabama . ESPN2
    So. Miss @ MTSU

    3:30pm

    Alabama St @ Southern
    Ark - Pine Bluff @ PV A&M

    5:00pm

    #1 Baylor @ Florida . ESPN
    Notre Dame @ #5 Florida State . ACCN
    UCF @ Wichita State . ESPNU
    Miss'p'i Valley St. @ Texas Southern 5:30pm

    6:00pm

    Washington @ #23 Colorado . FS1

    #22 Arizona @ Arizona State . PAC12 . 6:30pm
    Seattle @ CSU-Bake - 7:00pm

    Full Div I Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00125/group/50

    With a guest commentary from gozagswoohoo:

    Two of my least favorite teams, in the history of least favorite teams....

    Mizzou @ West Virginia


    I hope both teams lose that game. Somehow. It's bound to happen ONCE, right? *FingersCrossed*
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 02:38 PM.


