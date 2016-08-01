Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: BSU Olympic Sports to WCC; at least one person thinks it's real

    Default BSU Olympic Sports to WCC; at least one person thinks it's real

    I know there is a thread related to this but was hoping mods would leave this here a few hours before merging.

    https://twitter.com/C_Austin_Cox/sta...29434891096065
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    and their football program goes independent? no way.
    Default

    and their football program goes independent? no way.
    Could be an associate member of AAC for football and then WCC for rest.
    Default

    Between Spokane, Missoula, and Salt Lake, Zags would dominte that arena.
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    I would imagine that the Basketball program will go wherever the Football program goes.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
