Thread: ARE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS

Not sure if this falls under the category of superstitious, but during a close game where I’m at home watching, I’ll pause the TV and go to the game thread here or at Slipperstillfits and read what is happening. Somehow reading about the team playing terrible or finding a way to overcome is better than watching it live. When I know it’s safe, I’ll press play and catch up on the action. There’s been a few times after a loss that I never went back and watched the end of the game. As I’m typing this, I realize how lame this sounds.