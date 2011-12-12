Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: ARE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS

  Today, 10:06 AM #1
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default ARE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS

    I have to admit that I am. It's one of my character flaws I think. I would like to have total faith, but I do have this one weakness, or maybe two or three. Ha ha ha

    I'm wondering what one or two or three things that you do, in relation to the Zag's games, that are superstitious.

    The one thing that really sticks out about my superstitious mind is How I Put three exclamation marks after my ending to the post when I write Go Zags!!!. For some time I was criticized for this. I don't really like criticism so I thought about not doing it any more to satisfy my critics. At times, after criticisms came my way, I even tried to delete two of the exclamation points. But in the end, I put them back on because I felt that if I gave in to my critics that the Zags would lose. So I put them back on before posting. And the Zags would win the game so I felt that I was helping them. hahahahaha crazy hugh

    Probably like many of us, I have my Zag gear that I believe in. And I have probably never watched a game without something that I wear with the Gonzaga name or logo on it (T-shirts, Sweet Shirts (with or without hoody), my sweats with the name Gonzaga on it (I almost always wear these to work if I happen to work on a game day).

    One other superstition I have is that towards the end of a game when an opposing player is shooting a free throw I try to jinx him by waving all my fingers in his face while he's attempting the free throw. And in the big games when I'm watching the games with my sons and grandkids, we begin to hold hands during our free throws, and in the last couple of minutes when the scores are close we hold hands and cheer our favorite cheer when the other team has the ball, DEFENSE, HEY HEY, DEFENSE, AND WE continue the cheer until they shoot and miss.

    It's really fun I think to be a little (or a lot) superstitious.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:29 AM #2
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,393

    Default

    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:33 AM #3
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rangerzag View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    hahahahaha hahahaha hahaha haha Best laugh I've had in a long time....hahaha thanks

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:36 AM #4
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    8,490

    Default

    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
  Today, 10:37 AM #5
    23dpg
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,585

    Haha. You beat me to it Woohoo.
  Today, 10:41 AM #6
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    8,490

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post


    Haha. You beat me to it Woohoo.
    Such an incredible show (and character).
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
  Today, 10:43 AM #7
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,393

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    hahahahaha hahahaha hahaha haha Best laugh I've had in a long time....hahaha thanks

    Go Zags!!!

    Reborn, you are MOST welcome!


    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:57 AM #8
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Hilarious, Woohoo! hahahaha hahahahah aahahahah I'm still laughing. I love this comedian. He's one of my favorites. Thanks. I do enjoy laughing, especially after some of the negative stuff that's been on here. I need a good laugh sometimes, and you have certainly brought a lot of that to this forum. Thanks!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 11:00 AM #9
    JPW314159
    JPW314159
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Hoschton Georgia
    Posts
    149

    Default

    Go Reborn!!! Closing in on 12,000 posts. By the way, could you clear some message space? I typed in a long PM then was told your box is full. Go Reborn!!!
  Today, 11:03 AM #10
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPW314159 View Post
    Go Reborn!!! Closing in on 12,000 posts. By the way, could you clear some message space? I typed in a long PM then was told your box is full. Go Reborn!!!
    I will. Thanks for letting me know.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 11:13 AM #11
    ZagHouse
    ZagHouse
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    287

    Default

    Not sure if this falls under the category of superstitious, but during a close game where I’m at home watching, I’ll pause the TV and go to the game thread here or at Slipperstillfits and read what is happening. Somehow reading about the team playing terrible or finding a way to overcome is better than watching it live. When I know it’s safe, I’ll press play and catch up on the action. There’s been a few times after a loss that I never went back and watched the end of the game. As I’m typing this, I realize how lame this sounds.
  Today, 11:20 AM #12
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagHouse View Post
    Not sure if this falls under the category of superstitious, but during a close game where I’m at home watching, I’ll pause the TV and go to the game thread here or at Slipperstillfits and read what is happening. Somehow reading about the team playing terrible or finding a way to overcome is better than watching it live. When I know it’s safe, I’ll press play and catch up on the action. There’s been a few times after a loss that I never went back and watched the end of the game. As I’m typing this, I realize how lame this sounds.
    Lame? Maybe. Funny....for sure. I think most superstitions are FUNNY...and this thread could become one of the funniest threads ever??? hahaha I wonder if I'm distorting reality to think that this could be the funniest thread ever? Maybe I am an ego maniac like someone thinks. But I am certainly enjoying this thread, and even think that receiving a ONE STAR for both of my threads this morning seems funnier than ever....hahahahahahaa dang it....I almost feel like I drank some of that Kool Aid.

    Go Zags!!!

    ps Is a thread with one star better than a thread that gets no stars at all? Just curious. Or is it meant to be a putdown?



    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
