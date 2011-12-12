Thread: ARE YOU SUPERSTITIOUS

I have to admit that I am. It's one of my character flaws I think. I would like to have total faith, but I do have this one weakness, or maybe two or three. Ha ha ha
I'm wondering what one or two or three things that you do, in relation to the Zag's games, that are superstitious.
The one thing that really sticks out about my superstitious mind is How I Put three exclamation marks after my ending to the post when I write Go Zags!!!. For some time I was criticized for this. I don't really like criticism so I thought about not doing it any more to satisfy my critics. At times, after criticisms came my way, I even tried to delete two of the exclamation points. But in the end, I put them back on because I felt that if I gave in to my critics that the Zags would lose. So I put them back on before posting. And the Zags would win the game so I felt that I was helping them. hahahahaha crazy hugh
Probably like many of us, I have my Zag gear that I believe in. And I have probably never watched a game without something that I wear with the Gonzaga name or logo on it (T-shirts, Sweet Shirts (with or without hoody), my sweats with the name Gonzaga on it (I almost always wear these to work if I happen to work on a game day).
One other superstition I have is that towards the end of a game when an opposing player is shooting a free throw I try to jinx him by waving all my fingers in his face while he's attempting the free throw. And in the big games when I'm watching the games with my sons and grandkids, we begin to hold hands during our free throws, and in the last couple of minutes when the scores are close we hold hands and cheer our favorite cheer when the other team has the ball, DEFENSE, HEY HEY, DEFENSE, AND WE continue the cheer until they shoot and miss.
It's really fun I think to be a little (or a lot) superstitious.
Go Zags!!!