Thread: Kool Aid Drinkers

Kool Aid Drinkers
I just read a post by Krozman that Mark Few is the Kool AID. I loved that idea. A lot. Krozman's post got me thinking about how much talk there has been over the years about "Kool Aid" drinking, and Kool Aid drinkers. I have been cast in that group often. Krozman's post got me interested in how many fans have been accused of "Kool Aid" drinking, and how many of you identify as a "Kool AID" drinker. I'd also like to know what that phrase means to YOU.
To me the "Kool Aid" drinkers are a group of Gonzaga fans who are so positive thinking about the Zags that some fans accuse these positive thinking people of being blinded to the "reality" that Gonzaga has negative faults that we "Kool Aid" drinkers refuse to see. So in essence we are accused of not being grounded in the "their" reality that Gonzaga is not as good as we think. It's just my take on it, and I'm really interested in yours. There's not much going on right now as we wait for the game tomorrow so maybe this thread will stimulate some discussion.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!