Thread: Kool Aid Drinkers

  Today, 09:49 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Kool Aid Drinkers

    I just read a post by Krozman that Mark Few is the Kool AID. I loved that idea. A lot. Krozman's post got me thinking about how much talk there has been over the years about "Kool Aid" drinking, and Kool Aid drinkers. I have been cast in that group often. Krozman's post got me interested in how many fans have been accused of "Kool Aid" drinking, and how many of you identify as a "Kool AID" drinker. I'd also like to know what that phrase means to YOU.

    To me the "Kool Aid" drinkers are a group of Gonzaga fans who are so positive thinking about the Zags that some fans accuse these positive thinking people of being blinded to the "reality" that Gonzaga has negative faults that we "Kool Aid" drinkers refuse to see. So in essence we are accused of not being grounded in the "their" reality that Gonzaga is not as good as we think. It's just my take on it, and I'm really interested in yours. There's not much going on right now as we wait for the game tomorrow so maybe this thread will stimulate some discussion.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:10 AM
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,066

    Default

    Never liked the term. It's a reference to the Jonestown massacre in 1978. It refers to a cult that had bought in to the teachings to the point when ordered to drink poison laced punch they did it without question and 900 people died.

    Drinking the Kool Aid is forever linked to being so brainwashed that one can't see reality.
  Today, 10:19 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1
    Never liked the term. It's a reference to the Jonestown massacre in 1978. It refers to a cult that had bought in to the teachings to the point when ordered to drink poison laced punch they did it without question and 900 people died.

    Drinking the Kool Aid is forever linked to being so brainwashed that one can't see reality.
    Wow! Thanks for the explanation. That is so creepy, that a Gonzaga fan would accuse his fellow Gonzaga fan of drinking something as creepy as that. That's really creepy. I think you've changed my mind about the whole thing. AND then to say that Mark Few is the Kool AID, now seems so disrespectful.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:22 AM
    Zaga
    Zaga
    Zaga is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    CDA - The distillery of pure Zaga!
    Posts
    594

    Default

    Drinking the kool aid since 1994!

    Go Zags - RunTheTable
  Today, 10:38 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    I wish I could remember exactly when I first was accused of drinking "Kool Aid." I know it was after I joined the old site on Scout. AND as I think about it it may have even been after I joined this one after the other "burned down." I'm not sure when this site GUBoards was founded. Can someone help me remember this? Maybe I can find the date in CDC"s thread about BobZag.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 10:45 AM
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    137

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    I wish I could remember exactly when I first was accused of drinking "Kool Aid." I know it was after I joined the old site on Scout. AND as I think about it it may have even been after I joined this one after the other "burned down." I'm not sure when this site GUBoards was founded. Can someone help me remember this? Maybe I can find the date in CDC"s thread about BobZag.
    Hey Reborn, if I remember correctly, you changed your handle when you converted over to the new board. What was your old handle name at the Scout site?
  Today, 10:53 AM
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,393

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    I wish I could remember exactly when I first was accused of drinking "Kool Aid." I know it was after I joined the old site on Scout. AND as I think about it it may have even been after I joined this one after the other "burned down." I'm not sure when this site GUBoards was founded. Can someone help me remember this? Maybe I can find the date in CDC"s thread about BobZag.

    Looking at join dates for CDC84, GoZags, woohoo, Reno, Bowser, Angelo and LIZF they are all Feb 2007.

    That is my best guess for the inception date.
  Today, 10:54 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1
    Hey Reborn, if I remember correctly, you changed your handle when you converted over to the new board. What was your old handle name at the Scout site?
    You're right. However, I can't remember my old name. It's been so long. I was looking at when this new site began, and found out it was in January of '07. I looked up my start date on this site and it said 10/30/07. I don't believe that there was a 10 month period of time that I wasn't on one of the sites. So my guess is that I changed my name some time between 1/'07 and 10/'07. Maybe LIZF or RENO ZAG can remember my old name. I was cast into exile from this site sometime after 1/07. I think it was a couple of months before I was accepted back into this community, and at that time I changed my name, hoping fans here would forget who I was. hahahah hahaha pretty funny hugh?

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 11:06 AM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,362

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    I wish I could remember exactly when I first was accused of drinking "Kool Aid." I know it was after I joined the old site on Scout. AND as I think about it it may have even been after I joined this one after the other "burned down." I'm not sure when this site GUBoards was founded. Can someone help me remember this? Maybe I can find the date in CDC"s thread about BobZag.
    The oldest threads in the MBB date to Feb 2007, the week Josh H and Theo made their infamous excursion to Cheney. . .if you click to the last page of the MBB (Page 1546), that was the hot topic.

    IIRC: There may have been some threads erased (in all of the forums) due to server issues ( rebuilds, transfers, etc ) over the years. LIZF or one of the admins might know about that.

    The earliest "Join Date" was BobZag's: 1.30.2007. CDC, Angelo, LIZF, GoZags and several others have join dates of 2/2/2007.

    Wasn't "Rebornzagfan" your old username, Reborn ?
  Today, 11:10 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,885

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag
    The oldest threads in the MBB date to Feb 2007, the week Josh H and Theo made their infamous excursion to Cheney. . .if you click to the last page of the MBB (Page 1546), that was the hot topic.

    The earliest "Join Date" was BobZag's: 1.30.2007. CDC, Angelo, LIZF, GoZags and several others have join dates of 2/2/2007.

    Wasn't "Rebornzagfan" your old username, Reborn ?
    Thanks, RenoZag. You have a great memory. I thought you might.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 11:20 AM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,362

    Default

    As far as the OP: "Kool Aid Drinker" is a pejorative term, especially when directed at someone you disagree with.

    See this Wiki entry for the details of usage, origination, etc. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drinking_the_Kool-Aid

    Jonestown happened Fall semester of my senior year.
