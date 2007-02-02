Thread: Kool Aid Drinkers

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

I wish I could remember exactly when I first was accused of drinking "Kool Aid." I know it was after I joined the old site on Scout. AND as I think about it it may have even been after I joined this one after the other "burned down." I'm not sure when this site GUBoards was founded. Can someone help me remember this? Maybe I can find the date in CDC"s thread about BobZag.