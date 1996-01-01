Thread: Other WCC games week 5

-
Other WCC games week 5
Thursday 1/23
BYU 57
USF 44
USD 50
SCU 47
Low scoring games. Cougs maybe finding their stride, improved to 6-2 in conference w/ the win. LMU @ Portland at 7 pm.
-
Congrats on the overwhelming victory against Pepperdine.
Were kinda plodding along with Portland...they got us 33-25 at the half. Need to step up our intensity, watch the transition offense and press the heck out of them in the second.
My wife and I are flying up to Spokane tomorrow morning.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
