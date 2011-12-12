Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Jalen Suggs McDonalds All American

  Today, 12:29 PM
    cggonzaga
    Default Jalen Suggs McDonalds All American

    Congrats Jalen! Cant wait to see you at GU!
  Today, 12:33 PM
    Marcus
    Default

    Great news.

    Any reason it would say undecided under the college heading? He did commit right? Is this just lazy on their part or something else?
  Today, 12:40 PM
    hooter73
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Marcus View Post
    Great news.

    Any reason it would say undecided under the college heading? He did commit right? Is this just lazy on their part or something else?
  Today, 12:46 PM
    FlyZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Marcus View Post
    Great news.

    Any reason it would say undecided under the college heading? He did commit right? Is this just lazy on their part or something else?
    He has verbally committed. He cannot officially sign until the next signing period. BTW signing is not mandatory.
  Today, 12:48 PM
    Rangerzag
    Default

    https://www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com...020-roster.pdf
  Today, 12:56 PM
    scrooner
    Default

    I'm sure they'll say where during the TV broadcast of the game. Great publicity for us!
  Today, 01:03 PM
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    +! CLASSIC!
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  Today, 01:36 PM
    Spike#1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Marcus View Post
    Great news.

    Any reason it would say undecided under the college heading? He did commit right? Is this just lazy on their part or something else?
    I pulled this link from the Suggs thread in in the Whelping Box, that was originally posted by VandalZag. Credit to Vandal for the link.

    Anyway, on this link, it does show Suggs at least with the GU name beside him.

    https://247sports.com/college/basket...ley-142631594/
  Today, 01:39 PM
    seacatfan
    Default

    6 from California on the roster.

    Academies/prep schools are heavily represented as well.
