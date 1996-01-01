Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: 2021 Hunter Sallis

  Today, 08:02 AM #1
    caldwellzag
    Default 2021 Hunter Sallis

    More to come soon, but a huge weekend coming up for the Zags. I have to get to work and just got off the phone with my contact, but speculate away.
  Today, 08:21 AM #2
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caldwellzag View Post
    More to come soon, but a huge weekend coming up for the Zags. I have to get to work and just got off the phone with my contact, but speculate away.
    oh man you pushed me to the cliff and then walk away

    are you saying he is coming for official visit this weekend for Pacific game? Or something more
  Today, 08:26 AM #3
    DagsZags
    Default

    No idea how to link it, but Hunter confirmed on his Instagram story that he'll be visiting Gonzaga this weekend. His IG page below:

    https://www.instagram.com/hunterxsallis/
  Today, 08:47 AM #4
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    Default

    6'4 165lbs
    Rivals #47, #8 for 2021 guards, ESPN #83
    4 star, long arms, not sure on his averages

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUv6zA_ah5E
  Today, 09:00 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    Default

    [snip] - LTownZag pointed out my lack of reading skills
  Today, 09:01 AM #6
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Rivals is saying he's a PG, but ESPN says SG. Assuming he's a PG or combo-guard, and combining the recent Suggs crystal ball reports from Jerry Meyers, I'm certainly inclined to think that Suggs is going pro after all.
    Sallis is 2021 HS grad
    Suggs is 2020 HS Grad
  Today, 09:19 AM #7
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Sallis is 2021 HS grad
    Suggs is 2020 HS Grad
    Yeah...i'm an idiot.
