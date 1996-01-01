Thread: 2021 Hunter Sallis

More to come soon, but a huge weekend coming up for the Zags. I have to get to work and just got off the phone with my contact, but speculate away.
More to come soon, but a huge weekend coming up for the Zags. I have to get to work and just got off the phone with my contact, but speculate away.
No idea how to link it, but Hunter confirmed on his Instagram story that he'll be visiting Gonzaga this weekend. His IG page below:
https://www.instagram.com/hunterxsallis/
6'4 165lbs
Rivals #47, #8 for 2021 guards, ESPN #83
4 star, long arms, not sure on his averages
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUv6zA_ah5E
