Thread: Boise State sues the MWC (might want in the WCC as an 11th member?)

Boise State sues the MWC (might want in the WCC as an 11th member?)
Looks like Boise State is unhappy with the MWC, and has sued the conference. MWC is trying to renege on a deal to pay Boise it's TV contract money.
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-co...e-Football.pdf
Not sure if the WCC would agree to add an 11th, public school (similar to the Big East recently doing that).
Thoughts on this? And did Gonzaga dodge a bullet by rejecting the MWC and staying in the WCC?
No chance, IMO. It would be hard for their football program to go independent. Many feel BYU made a mistake, and their national brand/support from the church is quite high.
