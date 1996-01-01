Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lower Back Pain

    Default Lower Back Pain

    Seems to be a right of passage as one gets older, and as I am knocking on the door of 50, I went through a bad period.

    I got through it with just self-stretching, NSAIDS and heat/ice.

    But as soon as I got through the pain, I set about prevention.

    I have found nothing better than leg lifts. Lying straight on a hard floor, lifting heels above the ground six inches and holding them there till tiring (won't take long at first). After a few days of that, I added scissor kicks in, keeping each heel inches above the floor, but extending one leg up about 3 feet slowly, then letting down slowly.

    After I gained some strength, I added push-ups, concentrating totally on form, and not total number, never jerking or pushing, just perfect slow form.

    After just 3 weeks (new years resolution) I feel much much stronger in my core, and have had no back issues since.

    Any other ideas that I am missing?
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Default

    This sounds simple but, always concentrate on proper lifting no matter how light the item is. That includes your daughter and your dogs.
