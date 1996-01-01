Thread: Lower Back Pain

Lower Back Pain
Seems to be a right of passage as one gets older, and as I am knocking on the door of 50, I went through a bad period.
I got through it with just self-stretching, NSAIDS and heat/ice.
But as soon as I got through the pain, I set about prevention.
I have found nothing better than leg lifts. Lying straight on a hard floor, lifting heels above the ground six inches and holding them there till tiring (won't take long at first). After a few days of that, I added scissor kicks in, keeping each heel inches above the floor, but extending one leg up about 3 feet slowly, then letting down slowly.
After I gained some strength, I added push-ups, concentrating totally on form, and not total number, never jerking or pushing, just perfect slow form.
After just 3 weeks (new years resolution) I feel much much stronger in my core, and have had no back issues since.
Any other ideas that I am missing?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.