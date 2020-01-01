NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship: Semifinals Move to ESPN; First and Second Rounds to Be Available Nationally
College Basketball - Women's
Kimberly Elchlepp 6 hours ago
In its continued commitment to womens college basketball, ESPN will air the entire 2020 Womens Final Four (semifinals and championship) in primetime on the flagship network. Additionally, the entire first and second rounds of the womens championship will be available nationally on ESPNs television networks, eliminating regionalization.
Making the decision to move the womens college basketball semifinals to ESPN and make the first and second round available nationally across our networks was a direct result of the ever-growing popularity of womens college basketball, said Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. Last year alone, we saw an 8% ratings increase for the Womens Final Four. These changes will only further celebrate a great sport with a tremendous fan base.
Its a great investment by ESPN for the game of womens basketball to showcase every first- and second-round game on a full national platform across its networks, said Diane Turnham, chair of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Committee and senior associate athletic director at Middle Tennessee State University. This move will be enjoyed by womens basketball fans across the country as we work to grow the game while celebrating what will be an outstanding 2020 championship.
Full details on coverage of the 2020 NCAA Division I Championship will be revealed in March.