NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship: Semifinals Move to ESPN; First and Second Rounds to Be Available Nationally

College Basketball - Women'sKimberly Elchlepp 6 hours agoIn its continued commitment to womens college basketball, ESPN will air the entire 2020 Womens Final Four (semifinals and championship) in primetime on the flagship network. Additionally, the entire first and second rounds of the womens championship will be available nationally on ESPNs television networks, eliminating regionalization.Making the decision to move the womens college basketball semifinals to ESPN and make the first and second round available nationally across our networks was a direct result of the ever-growing popularity of womens college basketball, said Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. Last year alone, we saw an 8% ratings increase for the Womens Final Four. These changes will only further celebrate a great sport with a tremendous fan base.Its a great investment by ESPN for the game of womens basketball to showcase every first- and second-round game on a full national platform across its networks, said Diane Turnham, chair of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Committee and senior associate athletic director at Middle Tennessee State University. This move will be enjoyed by womens basketball fans across the country as we work to grow the game while celebrating what will be an outstanding 2020 championship.Full details on coverage of the 2020 NCAA Division I Championship will be revealed in March.