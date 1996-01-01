Baseballs Jacob Named PG Preseason All-American
RHP returns for his junior season
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga baseball's Alek Jacob was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American by the publication on Tuesday.
Named to the Third Team, Jacob returns to the mound for Gonzaga for his junior season in 2020 after putting up fantastic numbers for the Zags in his first two seasons. He was named a Second Team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in December.
A two-time All-WCC honoree, the right-hander from Spokane, Wash., pitched in 25 games with four starts in 2019. He compiled a 7-3 record in 78.2 innings with a 2.17 ERA. Jacob had 12 saves and 87 strikeouts, leading the team in both categories.
Jacob helped the 2019 Zags to a second-place finish in the WCC and a 31-24 overall record on the year.
Jacob follows last season's Preseason All-America nod earned by Casey Legumina. Prior to Legumina, Jeff Bohling was the last Zag to earn Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America honors in 2016. Marco Gonzales was also a preseason All-American ahead of the 2013 season.
Gonzaga will begin the 2020 campaign in Surprise, Ariz., against BYU, Oregon State and New Mexico on Feb. 14-17.