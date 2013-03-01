Thread: Why were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

Originally Posted by CDC84 Originally Posted by

Until I stop hearing the Marriott Center fans loudly booing the referees for every single foul call on their Cougars (it happens at no other college arena), even when a BYU football player is brought in off the pine to hit our All American center so hard that it almost caused a concussion, I have very little sympathy for some of them getting offended over something they are likely misunderstanding. My dad, who worked (and still works in a part-time, post-retirement capacity) at UNM witnessed some of the worst fan behavior ever from Cougar fans when BYU was in the MWC. Both at The Pit, the Marriott Center and at the MWC Tourney. It's NOT all their fans, but far too many of them.