Thread: Why were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

The poor snowflakes that found some way to be offended by this have deeper issues than I thought.
If you spend more than two seconds trying to ponder what this all means, than ponder that there is nothing to ponder about.
I miss Mike Hart
I guess they finally looked at the picture? It is entirely one of our poster's fault for putting it at issue, but I'm also a little entertained at how easy it was to stir up that controversy.
Eh, made for some fun back and forth. I have a weird combo of being a BYU alum plus a Gonzaga fan plus an exmormon. Some exmormons use the chef hat to make memes mocking LDS temple rituals but it sure seems like most of the faithful ones aren't aware of it. It was the first thing I thought of when I saw the students and a few people on their board definitely brought it up during the game so I figured I would go over and clarify in case people were upset. Turns out they weren't but oh well, I had good intentions. Interestingly enough I got quite a few private messages over there thanking me for clarifying and apologizing for how others had taken it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯