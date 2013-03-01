Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: Why were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

  Today, 03:00 PM #26
    zagdontzig
    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    Until I stop hearing the Marriott Center fans loudly booing the referees for every single foul call on their Cougars (it happens at no other college arena), even when a BYU football player is brought in off the pine to hit our All American center so hard that it almost caused a concussion, I have very little sympathy for some of them getting offended over something they are likely misunderstanding. My dad, who worked (and still works in a part-time, post-retirement capacity) at UNM witnessed some of the worst fan behavior ever from Cougar fans when BYU was in the MWC. Both at The Pit, the Marriott Center and at the MWC Tourney. It's NOT all their fans, but far too many of them.
    That foul seems to be a point of pride for some in that fanbase. Strange because they lost that game. Kaufusi was generally a bad basketball player too, and Olynyk is playing out a $40 MM deal. Their narrative is truly bizarre.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=23038942
  Today, 03:04 PM #27
    MickMick
    The poor snowflakes that found some way to be offended by this have deeper issues than I thought.

    If you spend more than two seconds trying to ponder what this all means, than ponder that there is nothing to ponder about.
    I miss Mike Hart
  Today, 03:05 PM #28
    GoZags
    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    That foul seems to be a point of pride for some in that fanbase. Strange because they lost that game. Kaufusi was generally a bad basketball player too, and Olynyk is playing out a $40 MM deal. Their narrative is truly bizarre.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=23038942
    This was in a BYU publication shortly after that game. (sorry it's not a 100 percent perfect pic ... I'm not paying the photobucket gang)


    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 03:28 PM #29
    zagdontzig
    I guess they finally looked at the picture? It is entirely one of our poster's fault for putting it at issue, but I'm also a little entertained at how easy it was to stir up that controversy.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=23044295
  Today, 03:35 PM #30
    RenoZag
    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    On a related note, what is with the banana costumes I see at games? not just GU games but all across the US.
    They're a peeling ?
  Today, 03:57 PM #31
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    They're a peeling ?
    You're heading down a slippery slope!
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
  Today, 04:10 PM #32
    Zags_Fanatic
    Eh, made for some fun back and forth. I have a weird combo of being a BYU alum plus a Gonzaga fan plus an exmormon. Some exmormons use the chef hat to make memes mocking LDS temple rituals but it sure seems like most of the faithful ones aren't aware of it. It was the first thing I thought of when I saw the students and a few people on their board definitely brought it up during the game so I figured I would go over and clarify in case people were upset. Turns out they weren't but oh well, I had good intentions. Interestingly enough I got quite a few private messages over there thanking me for clarifying and apologizing for how others had taken it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    I guess they finally looked at the picture? It is entirely one of our poster's fault for putting it at issue, but I'm also a little entertained at how easy it was to stir up that controversy.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=23044295
