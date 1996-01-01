Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Why there were students dressed as Cheifs at the BYU game?

    Default Why there were students dressed as Cheifs at the BYU game?

    I don't follow. Can somebody explain?
    Thanks

    p.s. sorry for spelling, can't edit the title though
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    Chefs or chiefs?
    I had the some question - dressed as cooks with big chefs hats.

    Is it an Italian cuisine reference with Paolo Banchero?

    I don't see any mormon/LDS connection to it.
    Something to do with Sodexho? I think I heard somebody mention that - no knowledge on the veracity of such statements.
    I doubt we’d be doing that to celebrate home cookin’ from the refs.
    I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
    I heard that they had rushed over from their exotic cuisine class and did not get a chance to change before the game.
    Maybe it has something to do with the French cuisine with Tille and Ayayi. Maybe its related to this.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtbQPZMLX70
    I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
    GU admin asked students to stop dressing up like Mormons when BYU was in town because it's offensive. They may have gone with the chef costume since it's close to Mormon attire. Just my best guess at explaining why BYU fans would be upset.

    I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.
    GU admin asked students to stop dressing up like Mormons when BYU was in town because it's offensive. They may have gone with the chef costume since it's close to Mormon attire. Just my best guess at explaining why BYU fans would be upset.

    I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.
    Dressing like a chef is akin to dressing like a missionary? I don't see it. Is it possible the two are unrelated and we just don't get the reference?
