Thread: Why there were students dressed as Cheifs at the BYU game?

I don't follow. Can somebody explain?
Thanks
p.s. sorry for spelling, can't edit the title though
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
Chefs or chiefs?
I had the some question - dressed as cooks with big chefs hats.
Is it an Italian cuisine reference with Paolo Banchero?
I don't see any mormon/LDS connection to it.
Something to do with Sodexho? I think I heard somebody mention that - no knowledge on the veracity of such statements.
I doubt we’d be doing that to celebrate home cookin’ from the refs.
I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
I heard that they had rushed over from their exotic cuisine class and did not get a chance to change before the game.
Maybe it has something to do with the French cuisine with Tille and Ayayi. Maybe its related to this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtbQPZMLX70
I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.