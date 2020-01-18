Thread: Why there were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

I don't follow. Can somebody explain?
Thanks
p.s. sorry for spelling, can't edit the title though
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
Chefs or chiefs?
I had the some question - dressed as cooks with big chefs hats.
Is it an Italian cuisine reference with Paolo Banchero?
I don't see any mormon/LDS connection to it.
Something to do with Sodexho? I think I heard somebody mention that - no knowledge on the veracity of such statements.
I doubt we’d be doing that to celebrate home cookin’ from the refs.
I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
I heard that they had rushed over from their exotic cuisine class and did not get a chance to change before the game.
Maybe it has something to do with the French cuisine with Tille and Ayayi. Maybe its related to this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtbQPZMLX70
I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.
Please don't pile on for this, a little tentative to even post this... To me, an I only saw it in passing, a glimpse, but it almost looked like the guy I saw was wearing something akin to the head piece (hat) that is worn by the Pope. I am probably wrong, but when I saw it, I was thinking to myself "What the!?!?"
The costume rental place effed up. It was supposed to be "Sioux Chief", not "Sous Chef".
Birddog
https://www.spokesman.com/galleries/...u-jan-18-2020/
On a related note, what is with the banana costumes I see at games? not just GU games but all across the US.
From the spokesman link:
“Go Bananas!,” Birddog. I assume.
Also, there were a line of students in white shirts and dark slacks. They may have shown up trying to do a faux-missionary thing and been shut down, because they did not, as in the past, have bike helmets or wear ties. The shirts were unbuttoned, and those who did have ties wore them as headbands. I’d say the no-missionary directive is still enforced. There was one student in Catholic clerical garb.
As far as I can tell they were part of a group from Sodexo (on campus food services), chefs along with janitors and servers. No idea why they chose to do it but I assume it was a group of coworkers that got lucky enough to get in the front row. What they probably don't know is that the chef hat and coat is fairly similar to mormon temple robes and is often used as a way to make fun of the church so I know some BYU fans were unnecessarily offended. If you're curious you can see what they look like you can see them around the 1:54 mark of this official video from the LDS Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_c...ture=emb_title
If it were just the chefs there probably would be some concern that it was meant to offend but the idea that some college students would not only know about the connection and choose to use chefs uniforms and also get people to wear server and janitor uniforms and make sodexo nametags is reaaaaaallly farfetched. No doubt in my mind it was just an innocent coincidence with no intent to offend anyone.
The chefs and janitors were obviously not mocking the Church of LDS. If the same attention-seeking variety in the BYU crowd dressed up as a chef I wouldn't think they're making fun of the pope. That's a huge stretch. But I guess given the cheap, unoriginal helmet and short-sleeved collared shirt routine of years' past, they are sensitive.
I'm glad we don't do that anymore. If someone dressed up with a helmet, book, and short-sleeved collared shirt at Halloween at work or in high school to poke fun at members of the Church of LDS, they would get reprimanded. I don't know why it would be okay or considered "in good fun" at a college basketball game against the flagship Mormon university. Imagine our players dressed in a way that is stereotypical of some other race or religion or country (or God-forbid if someone was gay on the other team and they dress like they're at a Pride Parade) to poke fun of that person or team or university. No matter how harmless, it's not okay anymore.
All of this is separate and in conjunction with the idea that we need to have respect for our opponents... be loud, heckle, but be respectful.