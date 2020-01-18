Results 1 to 22 of 22

Thread: Why there were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

  1. Today, 08:19 AM #1
    Irish_eliZAG's Avatar
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    52

    Default Why there were students dressed as Chefs at the BYU game?

    I don't follow. Can somebody explain?
    Thanks

    p.s. sorry for spelling, can't edit the title though
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:28 AM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    926

    Default

    Chefs or chiefs?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:50 AM #3
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    850

    Default

    I had the some question - dressed as cooks with big chefs hats.

    Is it an Italian cuisine reference with Paolo Banchero?

    I don't see any mormon/LDS connection to it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:51 AM #4
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,865

    Default

    Something to do with Sodexho? I think I heard somebody mention that - no knowledge on the veracity of such statements.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:52 AM #5
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,865

    Default

    I doubt we’d be doing that to celebrate home cookin’ from the refs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:12 AM #6
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    647

    Default

    I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:21 AM #7
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,204

    Default

    I heard that they had rushed over from their exotic cuisine class and did not get a chance to change before the game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:32 AM #8
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    165

    Default

    Maybe it has something to do with the French cuisine with Tille and Ayayi. Maybe its related to this.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtbQPZMLX70
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:43 AM #9
    StatZag19
    StatZag19 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    57

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    I assumed it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored. Cougarboard seems very offended though.
    GU admin asked students to stop dressing up like Mormons when BYU was in town because it's offensive. They may have gone with the chef costume since it's close to Mormon attire. Just my best guess at explaining why BYU fans would be upset.

    I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:46 AM #10
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    647

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    GU admin asked students to stop dressing up like Mormons when BYU was in town because it's offensive. They may have gone with the chef costume since it's close to Mormon attire. Just my best guess at explaining why BYU fans would be upset.

    I do remember seeing a line of 8-10 GU students dressed in what looked like Mormon attire when cameras planned to the crowd once.
    Dressing like a chef is akin to dressing like a missionary? I don't see it. Is it possible the two are unrelated and we just don't get the reference?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:01 AM #11
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    128

    Default

    Please don't pile on for this, a little tentative to even post this... To me, an I only saw it in passing, a glimpse, but it almost looked like the guy I saw was wearing something akin to the head piece (hat) that is worn by the Pope. I am probably wrong, but when I saw it, I was thinking to myself "What the!?!?"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 10:02 AM #12
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,117

    Default

    The costume rental place effed up. It was supposed to be "Sioux Chief", not "Sous Chef".
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 10:06 AM #13
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    128

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    The costume rental place effed up. It was supposed to be "Sioux Chief", not "Sous Chef".
    Well played!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 10:14 AM #14
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    128

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    Please don't pile on for this, a little tentative to even post this... To me, an I only saw it in passing, a glimpse, but it almost looked like the guy I saw was wearing something akin to the head piece (hat) that is worn by the Pope. I am probably wrong, but when I saw it, I was thinking to myself "What the!?!?"
    Well, I'm not sure what I saw... I went to the Spokesman Review photo gallery of the game, and very CLEARLY, those students were dressed as chefs! As ZDZ said earlier, the photo sure seems to indicate it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored.

    https://www.spokesman.com/galleries/...u-jan-18-2020/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 10:26 AM #15
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,117

    Default

    On a related note, what is with the banana costumes I see at games? not just GU games but all across the US.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 10:35 AM #16
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,424

    Default

    From the spokesman link:

    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 10:38 AM #17
    hushpuppy
    hushpuppy is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    24

    Default

    “Go Bananas!,” Birddog. I assume.

    Also, there were a line of students in white shirts and dark slacks. They may have shown up trying to do a faux-missionary thing and been shut down, because they did not, as in the past, have bike helmets or wear ties. The shirts were unbuttoned, and those who did have ties wore them as headbands. I’d say the no-missionary directive is still enforced. There was one student in Catholic clerical garb.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 10:40 AM #18
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    647

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    Well, I'm not sure what I saw... I went to the Spokesman Review photo gallery of the game, and very CLEARLY, those students were dressed as chefs! As ZDZ said earlier, the photo sure seems to indicate it was meant to invoke the metaphor of Zags eating when they scored.

    https://www.spokesman.com/galleries/...u-jan-18-2020/
    Cougarboard has two threads that are lit up over this, but I don't think even they know why they're offended.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...1836&tab=top10

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...1039&tab=top10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 10:50 AM #19
    Zags_Fanatic
    Zags_Fanatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    1,059

    Default

    As far as I can tell they were part of a group from Sodexo (on campus food services), chefs along with janitors and servers. No idea why they chose to do it but I assume it was a group of coworkers that got lucky enough to get in the front row. What they probably don't know is that the chef hat and coat is fairly similar to mormon temple robes and is often used as a way to make fun of the church so I know some BYU fans were unnecessarily offended. If you're curious you can see what they look like you can see them around the 1:54 mark of this official video from the LDS Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_c...ture=emb_title

    If it were just the chefs there probably would be some concern that it was meant to offend but the idea that some college students would not only know about the connection and choose to use chefs uniforms and also get people to wear server and janitor uniforms and make sodexo nametags is reaaaaaallly farfetched. No doubt in my mind it was just an innocent coincidence with no intent to offend anyone.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 11:06 AM #20
    Zags_Fanatic
    Zags_Fanatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    1,059

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Cougarboard has two threads that are lit up over this, but I don't think even they know why they're offended.

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...1836&tab=top10

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...1039&tab=top10
    Yeah, I was the one that got that conversation going but there were some fans talking about it during the game on there and then someone else had posted their own thread after me bringing it up so at least some people there had made the connection. I'm a BYU alum and Zags fan so when I saw the chefs outfits I was concerned that they were looking for a loophole after being asked not to dress as missionaries (which I honestly miss and don't think was over the line at all even as a former missionary) but after seeing photos of the whole group I just wanted to stop by their boards and clarify. I honestly had good intentions but it doesn't seem like it went over too well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 11:15 AM #21
    CB4
    CB4 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    814

    Default

    The chefs and janitors were obviously not mocking the Church of LDS. If the same attention-seeking variety in the BYU crowd dressed up as a chef I wouldn't think they're making fun of the pope. That's a huge stretch. But I guess given the cheap, unoriginal helmet and short-sleeved collared shirt routine of years' past, they are sensitive.

    I'm glad we don't do that anymore. If someone dressed up with a helmet, book, and short-sleeved collared shirt at Halloween at work or in high school to poke fun at members of the Church of LDS, they would get reprimanded. I don't know why it would be okay or considered "in good fun" at a college basketball game against the flagship Mormon university. Imagine our players dressed in a way that is stereotypical of some other race or religion or country (or God-forbid if someone was gay on the other team and they dress like they're at a Pride Parade) to poke fun of that person or team or university. No matter how harmless, it's not okay anymore.

    All of this is separate and in conjunction with the idea that we need to have respect for our opponents... be loud, heckle, but be respectful.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 11:32 AM #22
    StatZag19
    StatZag19 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    57

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Dressing like a chef is akin to dressing like a missionary? I don't see it. Is it possible the two are unrelated and we just don't get the reference?
    Looks like my memory failed me after seeing the pic below. I could've swore I saw priest robes and such. Turns out they were just aprons. I'll own this one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules