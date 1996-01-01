Thread: New ESPN Lunardi Brackets (1-21-20) are out

This is a bracket that certain caught my attention. Gonzaga remains in the West second. They remain the second #1 seed. San Diego St is no longer #2 seed in the West Region but has been moved, as the fourth #1 seed, to the East Region. Florida St is the #2 seed in the West Region and Duke is the #2 seed in the East Region. The 4th and 5th seeds in the West Region are Kentucky and Oregon. If this holds that would be a really tough game in the Sweet 16. I'm not sure why Joe Moved Colorado to the East Region because he indicates that their status on Brackets remains the same. Moving them to the East, seems to indicated that he is dropping them at least a little. Furthermore, he has Marquette as the 8th seed in the West and West Virginia as the #3 seed in the West. I'm not sure how you feel, but to me Joe seems to be stacking some pretty darn tough teams out West. I'm glad that things most likely will look different in March.
