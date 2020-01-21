-
Other Games - Tuesday - 1. 21. 20
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
4:00pm
Kansas State @ #3 Kansas . ESPN2
#13 Butler @ #9 Villanova . CBSSN
Georgia @ #15 Kentucky . ESPN
#17 Maryland @ Northwestern . FS1
#21 Illinois @ Purdue . ESPNU
Florida @ LSU . SECN
5:00pm
#18 Texas Tech @ TCU . ESPN+
6:00pm
Miami @ #8 Duke . ESPN
Nebraska @ Wisconsin . BTN
Texas A&M @ Missouri . ESPNU
8:00pm
Wyoming @ #4 San Diego State . CBSSN
Full Div I Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00121/group/50

