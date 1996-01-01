As a rookie for the Memphis Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke had yet to visit the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. But that changed when his father, Steve, came to visit in December.Steve Clarke, who lives in Norway, first visited the museum by himself while his son was practicing at the FedExForum on Dec. 14. But after going on the tour, he was excited to tell his son about his trip and suggested Brandon attend when he had the time.I said, This museum is around the people you are around every single day, and its part of you as well,  said Steve Clarke.  Although I am not African American, I am of Jamaican descent, so that is the same thing. They paved for you to get here, otherwise it would not have worked out for me or you. 