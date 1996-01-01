Looking ahead at this week (Jan. 20-25).
Looking ahead at the week, the Zags only have one game Sat. night against Pacific. I think this is a great thing, as the Zags can definitely use some extra days to heal up. This break in the action came at just the right time.
Pacific is tied for second with several other teams with 2 losses in conference to San Francisco and Santa Clara. They DO have a really great victory against St Mary's in 4 overtimes.
When I look at their team, it appears to me that they are a guard oriented team, and could play 4 guards as Gonzaga has been doing at times. They have two big centers, one 6'9" player and weighs 300 lbs, and a 7' 1" player. Neither of them play more than 10 minutes.
They seem to have a very good player named Jahil Tripp who averages 15.4 ppg. However, he has had some very high scoring games: 28 points vs Santa Clara last Saturday, and 39 points vs St Mary's but it was a game that went to 4 overtimes which is equivalent to an extra half game. He's a 6' 5" guard and weight 215 so he's a good sized player. The second leading scorer this season is Justin Moore, averaging 10 ppg but he has not played in the last 5 games. I think his minutes are mostly being taken by a player named Chivichyan whose averaging about 10 ppg.
They are ranked 144th on KenPom. Their two losses in Conference Play have been to San Francisco at home by 4 points (79-75) and at Santa Clara by 4 points (84-80).
I should be a very good game, and the last of three straight games at home.
