For those who have the opportunity to go, The @FortZagWBB Show is back tonight! See you at EPIC inside
@NorthernQuest

Showtime at 7 p.m. tonight!

You can Listen on 1510 KGA.

A couple of questions for those who may go tonight?

Status of Eliza Hollingsworth. Are we going to see her suit up this week?

Severity of the ankle injury to K-11. How long is she anticipated to be out?

ZagDad