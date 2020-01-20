-
January 20, 2020 - Bracketology
For the 1/20/2020 bracket, Charlie Crème has kept the Lady Zags as a #3 seed, playing in Spokane along with IUPUI, Minnesota and Arizona.
- The Big 10 has finally lost a team from the current bracket and now only has "9" teams in this week's bracket.
- The rest of the P5 conferences have the following number of participants; SEC (7), ACC (6), Pac12 (6), & (Big12 (5).
- For the non-P5 conferences, the Big East has three (3) teams and the Missouri Valley also has three (3) teams.
Bracketology Link: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
Just keep winning Ladies, the ball is in your court.
ZagDad
