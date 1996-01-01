Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Biggest surprises for you about this years team

  Today, 11:41 AM #1
    Reborn
    Biggest surprises for you about this years team

    What are a COUPLE of the biggest surprises for you about this year's team. Please try to keep them to just two so others can also add to the list.

    1. My biggest surprise is how good Woolridge is. I remember how I didn't really like his style of play at the beginning of the year. AND he has slowly grown on me, game after game. He is now really amazing me every game both offensively and defensively.

    2. that they have been #1 in the polls so early in the year, and a #1 Seed in Lunardi's Bracketology

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 12:02 PM #2
    StatZag19
    Default

    1. How good this team is with a near-complete reset of the playing rotation. With unknown expectations and many people advising to temper expectations, this team has far and away exceeded any preseason expectations. Mark Few & Co. are absolute studs.

    2. Their resiliency and tough as nails attitude. Not a characteristic we can apply cleanly to many Zag teams in Few's 20+ years. They don't care who you are; they just care about running you over and moving on. It shows in late game situations this year.
  Today, 12:16 PM #3
    billyberu
    Default

    The biggest surprise for me was Joel Ayayi's development and leap forward in skill. Also, he has improved his half court management from the beginning of the season to now.
    The ability of Mark Few and his assistant coaches to quickly get this team to gel is nothing short of amazing. Woolridge seems the perfect PG for this squad. He has stepped up in a major way.

  Today, 12:20 PM #4
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Ayayi for sure. I thought when ravet left that we would have a big trouble spelling wooly and gilder. Boy that looks silly now in many ways
  Today, 12:21 PM #5
    DixieZag
    Default

    That the guards are the strength of the team. When forced to go small ball, we might be our best.
  Today, 12:45 PM #6
    FuManShoes
    Default

    1. The offensive prowess at every position.
    2. That we could lose so much, have so many new faces and still gel fast and dig out some quality wins in the non-conference.
    3. The lack of depth. Losing Ravet and now Watson would be a blow to most teams but these Zags seem to have little problem stepping up. Whether they can gut it out with a short bench come March is another question.
  Today, 12:47 PM #7
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    the backcourt
  Today, 12:48 PM #8
    SLOZag
    Default

    What he said: Billyberu.
  Today, 12:50 PM #9
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Petrusev’s dominant post play on offense is biggest surprise for me; great footwork, multiple post moves, physically overpowering opponents, strong hands now keeping possession whenever he gets the ball and cleanly catching all kinds of passes. Dude has improved a lot in one year. D still needs work but his low post offense has given this team an identity that, once established, is now free to evolve and develop.

    Ayayi’s performance all around is a close 2nd.

    Seamless integration of two grad transfer a close 3rd
  Today, 01:23 PM #10
    Default

    1. no Ravet
    2. GU a legit title contender despite injuries to the 3 seniors and basically no contribution from the top 3 expected freshmen (Watson, Brock, Oumar).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:26 PM #11
    Default

    The merging of the two grad trnsfers with the rest of the team. Admond and Ryan are both making major sacrifices to merge into the team concepts on both ends of the court.

    I thought this year would be a growing year for next year. But with Tillie, Petro and Timme controlling the paint and Ayayi, Ryan, Cory and Admond the guard play, they are looking fantastic. They are a super team to watch and a nightmare for other teams to defend. On any night any one of them can be the go to guy and this eam is doing a great job of recognizing the hot hand or the mismatch.
