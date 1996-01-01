Thread: Biggest surprises for you about this year's team

What are a COUPLE of the biggest surprises for you about this year's team. Please try to keep them to just two so others can also add to the list.
1. My biggest surprise is how good Woolridge is. I remember how I didn't really like his style of play at the beginning of the year. AND he has slowly grown on me, game after game. He is now really amazing me every game both offensively and defensively.
2. that they have been #1 in the polls so early in the year, and a #1 Seed in Lunardi's Bracketology
Go Zags!!!