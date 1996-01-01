Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Kispert Named WCC Player of the Week

    Zagdawg
    Default Kispert Named WCC Player of the Week

    Gonzagas Corey Kispert Named WCC Player of the Week

    https://wccsports.com/news/2020/1/20...-the-week.aspx
    Reborn
    Default

    Congratulations Corey. I'm really happy that you got the recognition you deserve this year. Keep up the hard work and fantastic leadership.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    buenaparkzag
    Default

    Congrats, Corey!
    Go Zags!
    zaguarxj
    Default

    Well deserved. He's been playing well all year and recently he's been even better.
