Thread: RIP: Our Board's Founding Father, BobZag, Has Passed Away

I believe BZ was one of the creators of this forum in 1999. It was called "ZagsHoops.com" then before moving here. He will be sorely missed. Please post obit details if possible. Thank you for the notice.
I believe BZ was one of the creators of this forum in 1999. It was called "ZagsHoops.com" then before moving here. He will be sorely missed. Please post obit details if possible. Thank you for the notice.
Gonzaga BasketballExhibiting Character Since 1907
RIP Bob
Your legacy lives on!
RIP BZ, you will be missed my friend. Such a welcoming, friendly guy - when I studied at Gonzaga he would often invite me to David's pizza to grab a slice and talk life. It has been a while since our last phone call, but we always called to check in post graduation to see how the family was doing.
Thanks BZ for everything, enjoy watching the Zags from above.
Peace to you, Bob.
Thanks for everything.
Say hi to Fr Tony and El Voce, please.
.
.
.
"thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
.
"When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
.
I am monitoring the price of a donut
.
RIP, Bob!
I remember when I first signed up on the previous board and BZ was always very kind and helpful to me as I tried to figure out how everything worked. I'll miss his input on this board.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus