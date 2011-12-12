Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 30 of 30

Thread: RIP: Our Board's Founding Father, BobZag, Has Passed Away

  1. Today, 10:49 AM #26
    McZag's Avatar
    McZag
    McZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Chesterfield, MO.
    Posts
    1,131

    Default

    I believe BZ was one of the creators of this forum in 1999. It was called "ZagsHoops.com" then before moving here. He will be sorely missed. Please post obit details if possible. Thank you for the notice.
    Gonzaga Basketball
    Exhibiting Character Since 1907
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:50 AM #27
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    104

    Default

    RIP Bob
    Your legacy lives on!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:50 AM #28
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,571

    Default

    RIP BZ, you will be missed my friend. Such a welcoming, friendly guy - when I studied at Gonzaga he would often invite me to David's pizza to grab a slice and talk life. It has been a while since our last phone call, but we always called to check in post graduation to see how the family was doing.

    Thanks BZ for everything, enjoy watching the Zags from above.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:52 AM #29
    Rangerzag's Avatar
    Rangerzag
    Rangerzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Greater Tacoma
    Posts
    5,389

    Default

    Peace to you, Bob.

    Thanks for everything.

    Say hi to Fr Tony and El Voce, please.
    .
    .
    .
    "thnk god for few" jazzdelmar(12/12/11 12:50pm)
    .
    "When most of us couldn't buy a basket. Where do we get off anyway?!" siliconzag (11/17/06 5:45:41 pm)
    .
    I am monitoring the price of a donut
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:56 AM #30
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    1,972

    Default

    RIP, Bob!

    I remember when I first signed up on the previous board and BZ was always very kind and helpful to me as I tried to figure out how everything worked. I'll miss his input on this board.
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules