Thread: Petrusev update (sort of) and more from Meehan's Rewind

    Default Petrusev update (sort of) and more from Meehan's Rewind

    Petrusevs status isnt known, but he apparently didnt have nearly as much swelling in his ankle as Tillie faced following the Arizona game. He gets a bit more healing time, with Gonzagas only game this week against visiting Pacific on Saturday.

    Man, its tough, but thats what the coaching staff does well, they prepare the other guys for when somebody does goes down, Woolridge said. They put in Drew (Timme) or somebody else, and we just keep going with the flow.

    Here's the link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...gating-numero/
